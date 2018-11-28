An Impressive Transformation

Re: “Remaking History,” Cover Story, Nov. 15

Enjoyed your story on Google’s new building inside a building. Having worked on Playa Vista back at the start, seeing it now — including Google at the Goose — is utterly amazing.

David Herbst

Westchester

Save the Villa Marina Tule Wetlands

There’s a project to pave a private Marina del Rey Toyota commercial car-storage and employee parking facility at the corner of Mindanao Way and the 90 East, as The Argonaut has reported (“Battle for the Berm,” Aug 9). Zoning administrators with the Department of City Planning have approved the project. The Villa Napoli HOA and Ballona Institute have appealed, and there’s a huge coalition supporting them.

Those who oppose the project include L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin, the West Los Angeles Democratic Club, the Westchester-Playa Democratic Club, the Del Rey Neighborhood Council, the Del Rey Residents Association, the local Sierra Club chapter, Los Angeles Audubon Society, Ballona Creek Renaissance, Playa del Rey Guardians, Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance Trees Committee, Angelenos4Trees, Coalition to Preserve L.A., and nearly 2,000 signers of an online petition being sent to Mayor Eric Garcetti.

At City Hall, there’s growing support to preserve open spaces, develop and grow the urban tree canopy, maintain natural habitat, and guarantee that unique ecosystems like the Villa Marina Tule Wetlands will survive. Every supporter on the above list opposes the destruction of this land. Los Angeles Audubon Society Conservation Chair Travis Longcore stated that the paving and development of this site would be a permanent and avoidable loss of nature in the city.

The Del Rey Neighborhood Council, after rescinding its 2016 position in support of Marina del Rey Toyota’s development plan and considering the body of evidence, passed a motion on July 25 opposing the project due to the effects on the Del Rey community as a whole, believing the Tule Wetlands should be preserved as an open space.

Opponents believe the project would defy legal precedent and violate CEQA, coastal area protections, city zoning law. The California Coastal Commission has previously declared this parcel has a dual-permit jurisdiction wetland site.

The West LA Area Planning Commission appeal hearing is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at the Henry Medina Building, 11214 W. Exposition Blvd., West L.A.

As the facts become known, as the story of the Toyota project unfolds, it’s time for people who live in Marina del Rey and Del Rey to become aware of what’s happening in their backyard.Please support the Villa Napoli HOA and Ballona Institute appeal. To sign our petition, visit villamarinawetlands.com.

Richard Harmel

Marina del Rey