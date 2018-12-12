CORRECTION: Last week’s story about author-historian Jon Meacham’s scheduled appearance in Santa Monica was incorrectly placed in last week’s edition. That event was cancelled and is being rescheduled.

Tragedy on Our Doorstep

This man is sleeping right outside my apartment tonight. I tried to talk with him, but he wanted no part of it. City services are underprepared to help so many human beings in need, and Venice is being overwhelmed.

Jonathan Alcorn

Venice

41 > 45

I did not agree with President George H. W. Bush’s politics, but I did agree with his humanity and caring for those less fortunate. As president, he brought civility and class to the office — a direct opposite to the current occupant of the White House.

Arnold Lipschultz

Westchester

Looks Should Count for Something

Re: Those new red Jump bikes

Smart cities would regulate the color of these electric bikes to make them less of an eyesore.

Dave Johnson

Santa Monica

Thank You, Virginia

Re: In Memoriam: Virginia Harms, 1933-2018

I shared many happy moments with Virginia at the Marina del Rey Library exchanging jokes. We loved to laugh. Her joyous energy was contagious. Her radiant chuckles and smiles live on. Thank you, Virginia.

Gerry Fialka

Venice

Support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

I would like to give my children and grandchildren a livable, sustainable world. There have been devastating wildfires in California and floods from extreme rainfall in numerous places. We need to reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases that are making the situation worse.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would place a steadily rising fee on carbon pollution and return all revenue to households equally. This bill is a market-based approach with bipartisan support and will drive down carbon pollution while putting money in people’s pockets. It’s good for business and will create jobs.

I hope that members of Congress will support this important legislation. They need to address the threat of climate change by enacting the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

Helene Zimmerman

Santa Monica