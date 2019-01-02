‘Venice Morning High’ – A Poem

I was walking around Venice on Nov. 3 when a poem came to me while witnessing evidence of the growing homeless crisis there and in many parts of Los Angeles:

Moon struck,

stone struck,

Venice morning high,

Titillating, explicating his words ran dry.

Skin’s-a-shaking

pockets empty,

beachgoers walk on by

sun’s-a-churning,

our nation’s burning,

brother can you spare a dime?

— Laura Villanueva,

Los Angeles

Marina del Rey is Overdeveloped

Change the name of Marina del Rey to Marina de los Developers. Sidewalks, views, manageable density — gone. Amenities disappear, yet those of us who pay rent and taxes aren’t seeing any reductions. Gone also is any confidence I had in local government. A tiny park for tots on Via Dolce cannot replace the park that was promised at Marquesas and Via Dolce with basketball court for juniors and tables for seniors and, oh yes, a view of

a marina.

Lynne Shapiro

Marina del Rey

FROM THE WEB

Re: “A Girl Who Cares: 4-year-old Anaya Agarwal extents a helping hand to her homeless neighbors in Venice,” Cover Story, Dec. 20

Good values indeed. Kudos to her parents for raising a socially responsible child who wants to help the community.

Dolly Fremont

So out of the three homeless people you interviewed, all are from out of state, two are ex-convicts, and one of them is only in Venice because he was referred from downtown to a social service agency here. And the best part is that if any of this “homeless” housing ever actually gets built homeless people who have lived in L.A. for years are going to have to get in line with all of these out-of-state vagrants who think (along with their progressive enablers) that they should be entitled to a free apartment at the beach.

Fed Up Homeless Guy

Re: “Totally Skewered: The MoFAs roast corporations not winning on the environmental front,” Arts & Events, Dec. 27

This event sucked worse than anything I’ve ever been to (and I’ve even been dragged to *musicals*). The American left (and Americans, and humans) are totally screwed if we can’t muster sharper teeth than this.

Surly Joe

Re: “Crushin’ Roulette,” The Advice Goddess, Dec. 20

For the person identified as “Conflicted,” I’m compelled to chime in because exactly the same situation as your story happened to me. My very close friend one day confessed his feelings for me. I told him that I loved him as a friend but could not reciprocate his feelings. He then said that he accepted and respected my response, “But I also still admire you as a human being. Can we stay friends?” I told him that of course we could.

He never made another move on me and was consistently a good friend for the following 12 years, until he died of cancer. I was the last friend who was by his side, and I still miss him dearly 10 years after his passing. His genuine honesty and transparency, after his confession and my rejection, had strengthened our friendship and proved that if you were a true friend to start with, nothing would affect it.

Marie