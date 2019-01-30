Keep Speaking Out Against White Supremacy

Re: “Welcome to Amerikka,” News, Jan. 24

The provocative “This is Amerikka” banner that mysteriously appeared on the Santa Monica High School campus is another reminder that the country has lost its moral compass.

Ever since Charlottesville, about which Trump remarked there were “very fine people on both sides,” hate groups have felt empowered to come out of the closet and engage in overt racist behavior.

David Duke, a former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, took part at Charlottesville and, after hearing Trump’s equivocal statement, remarked that “We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That’s what we believed in. That’s why we voted for Donald Trump, because he said he’s going to take our country back.”

As long as white supremacy has a friend in the White House we need more banners like “This is Amerikka,” not fewer.

Herb Weinberg

Marina del Rey

Don’t Play Down Marina Oil Rig Blowout

Re: “Gas Leak Rattles Marina del Rey,” News, Jan. 24

I look to The Argonaut for the latest news about what is important in Marina del Rey and our surrounding neighborhoods. I think you dropped the ball bigtime in your reporting of the blowout at the abandoned oil well.

I am a TV journalist with 40 years of reporting and producing experience, and I understand you have deadlines as well as set sections for news, and that you probably had the cover story already laid out. But this was one of the biggest stories in years, and you buried it on page 7. It should have been the cover story.

Arnold Schwarzenegger cheering on a strongman competitor pulling a firetruck across Santa Monica Pier is inconsequential, and frankly unimportant, compared to what happened on that hotel construction site — and what potentially could happen in the future, given there are countless oil wells under Marina del Rey and the Silver Strand. You should have had enough time to throw out the cover image or even do a double headline on the cover. The marina is densely populated, and this story impacts thousands of human beings.

Larry Laurent

Marina del Rey

Enough Already!

Mr. GorbaTrump, tear down this wall!

J. R. Ball

Inglewood