Playa del Rey Has Gone Scooter Crazy

Re: “Electric Scooter Injuries Are Piling Up,” News, Feb. 7

Why?

That’s the first word I think of whenever the words “electric scooters” are mentioned. Why are they allowed to ruin our quality of life without restraint? Why don’t our politicians stand up to these rogue companies and say “no more”?

The answer is simple: Money. I can’t think of a single precedent where a universally hated item has taken over entire cities and mayors have ignored the collective outcry with glee.

Why has the number of scooters in my neighborhood doubled since last summer? Why are gangs of roving underage riders permitted to weave in and out of cars on Venice streets unimpeded? Why have I never seen even one rider wearing a helmet? Why are they allowed to ride on sidewalks and against the direction of traffic?

As I was writing this, a guy rode by my window in an illegal rider pairing with a very young boy — both without helmets. I wish I was making that up, but it’s true. I can only ask: Why?

Joe Mock

Playa del Rey

‘Nimbys’ Warned of Methane Eruptions

Re: “No News Was Bad News,” News, Feb. 7

The handful of activists who attended county meetings to protest against the enormity of the building projects to be developed along Via Marina was labeled “nimby,” our concerns ignored by then L.A. County Supervisor Don Knabe. We warned against methane (!), increased traffic density (some 1,538 new trips per day) and the difficulty of accessing emergency vehicles for the already large residential population. If only Supervisor Hahn had been in office, some of these excesses might have been eliminated. It is still to be seen if the high water level will affect the buildings as it has elsewhere in the marina, and if additional methane explosions will be brought on by construction. Please keep us informed.

Lynne Shapiro

Marina del Rey

Don’t Mess With My Donettes

Re: “Quintessential L.A.” Movie & A Meal, Feb. 7

I don’t like your paper. I don’t like the editor or the writers or especially the 60% of the paper paid for by the realtor vultures who are picking Venice clean like a raccoon carcass and filling it up with no brain, no class bunheads on scooters and mini-mansion millionaires. I don’t even like that advice column in which anything that can be said in 50 words is said in 250. Though the recent column was a good one, finally.

What I DO like about your paper are the Bob’s Market $10 grocery coupon, and my own occasional published articles.

Now the reason I am taking the time on a nice rainy Sunday to write to you, is my outrage at the last straw. Ms. Angela Matano wrote in your Feb. 7 edition about some possibly decent gas station Indian food. That’s fine. But then she denigrates Hostess Chocolate Frosted Donettes. I am aghast at such nonsense. In my life I have been partial to many vices and pleasures — some legal and others not — but nothing does it for me like those little damn chocolate donuts. I admit to being addicted, but who wouldn’t be? They are the last edible item in America that makes me consider the existence of a god or two. Please refrain from such harsh reviews in the future. Or I will be forced to stop purchasing your rag.

Jack Schwartz

Venice

More Public Access Would Help Save Ballona Wetlands

Feb. 5 marked the one year since the close of the comment period for the draft environmental analysis for restoration of the Ballona Wetlands, purchased 15 years ago by taxpayers for $140,000. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife had expected to release the final analysis by the end of 2018, but now anticipates publication in the first half

of 2019.

Given that publication of the draft analysis was published 10 years later than first expected, there is a possibility that publication of the final analysis will be delayed again and, after it is certified, there will be several more years of permitting and raising the necessary funds. Serious concerns have been raised by government agencies and various nonprofit entities about the adequacy of the draft document, and addressing those concerns is likely taking longer than anticipated.

While that process continues, it is long past time for larger areas of the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve to become more accessible for ecologically and culturally sensitive stewardship and educational programs. Interim access was considered a critical element of the restoration planning process from the start, but was abandoned around 2013 when the project team decided to use the promise of future access as a selling point for their desired restoration alternatives.

Those alternatives must stand on their own scientific merit, and it is inappropriate for the people of Los Angeles — especially school kids from under-served communities — to be deprived of reasonable access to this public resource simply to further the agendas of a handful of public officials. Greater access to the reserve for legitimate purposes will reduce the level of illegal activity currently plaguing the ecological reserve and will help foster a greater community connection to the wetlands. It is time for our local elected officials to demand a change to the status quo, but they need to hear from us for that to happen.

Walter Lamb

Ballona Wetlands Land Trust