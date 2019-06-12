The Next Rent Increase Might Be My Last Here

Re: “Homelessness Spikes Double-Digits,” News, June 6

Throughout Los Angeles the hot topic is high rents and how we renters are being priced out of our homes is the hot topic throughout Los Angeles. Marina del Rey, which is built on land owned by Los Angeles County, needs permanent rules to protect all tenants by stabilizing ever-increasing rental costs.

Whatever happened to the “good tenant” policies that rewarded tenants who are good neighbors and have been loyal to building management for years? These days property managers are relentless about not only raising rents, but also parking expenses and what they refer to as RealPage Utility Management (RUM) — energy, sewer, water and trash bills of over $100 per tenant each month, on top of our personal LADWP and SoCal Gas bills.

I have always made my home by renting, which was my choice. I moved to Marina del Rey due to the 1994 Northridge earthquake, and at that time I was told “You were only a renter, you didn’t lose your home.” I am still a resident with the same management company in the marina, but now that we’re part of what’s referred to as “Silicon Beach” our worries about rent increases are constant. When it’s time to renew my lease I actually make myself sick worrying about what the percentage increase will be. There is no negotiating. It is what it is. But where will it end?

A better question might be: Where will we go? Will the next rent increase mean moving out of a state I’ve loved and made my home since 1969? Do renters no longer matter in this society?

Leslie Michele Clarke

Marina del Rey

L.A. Must Think Small to House the Homeless

Re: “Homelessness Spikes Double-Digits,” News, June 6

Government is partly responsible for the shortage of affordable housing, and for an obvious reason. Many subsidized or temporary housing projects verify construction costs of $300,000 to $500,000 per housing unit. In some less affluent Los Angeles neighborhoods you could buy a single-family home for that.

Housing for the poor must be called what it is and created at sustainable cost-levels. Start with homeless housing that provides beds, sanitation and mental health support — 250 square feet for one person, 400 for a couple, 550 for a family of three, etc. Emergency housing for the homeless should be small and easy to build to ensure that it actually gets built.

These projects should have boiler-plate design documents that are reusable with only minor changes, including a superstructure that could be easily transformed for other zoning uses when no longer needed.

Peter Griswold

Marina del Rey

Parcel Tax Opponents Don’t Care About Kids?

Re: “Bullets & Bombs: LAUSD Parcel Tax Crashes and Burns,” Hot Take, June 6

I think we care about our kids (and others’) enough not to give the money to LAUSD. Now we just have to figure out how to best support the kids in a way that actually benefits them.

Tracy Thrower Conyers

Westchester

Re: “Beams Take a Bow: Bid adieu to Venice Boardwalk fixture ‘Declaration’

