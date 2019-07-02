Venice is a City Dumping Ground

Re: “Progress, Coincidence or NIMBY Backlash: Somehow homelessness is on the decline in Westchester, Playa del Rey and Del Rey,” News, June 27

Homelessness is being intentionally contained in Venice because of the “bubble” public policies of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. City Councilman Bonin. Containing homelessness in Venice is a political strategy to placate the more conservative neighborhoods of the district such as Pacific Palisades, Playa del Rey and Westchester.

Garcetti and Bonin can win elections without Venice, and that’s why it’s become the preferred dumping ground — even at the expense of letting Venice become dangerous, and the beach become a battleground of needles and human waste. Sadly, Venice does not matter.

Elections have consequences, and this is the end result.

Nick Antonicello, Venice

FROM ARGONAUTNEWS.COM:

Re: “HOT TAKE: It’s an RV Free-for-All in Venice,” News, June 20

How about us longtime Venice residents who are frustrated with the outrageous increase in property values and living costs? And the gentrification of our little humble humanitarian haven by the sea? It is quite ridiculous to think that just because YOU moved here and that YOU paid far too much for far too little that this gives YOU the right to determine the rules.

Raising money for lawsuits to deny poor people assistance is just sad and sickening and disturbingly counterproductive. Why not spend that money with the (mostly) struggling nonprofits that directly work with the situation? Homelessness is not a problem that is going away, but a growing public health crisis. It is time for the haves to have their “Ikiru” moment and help the have-nots.

C. Kaplan

Re: “Climate Consciousness Crisis,” Opinion, June 20

While this article in interesting, climate change isn’t an either/or situation. It’s all-hands-on-deck, listen to the experts, heed the dire warnings, and do everything you can to move us as a species towards a solution. Give up meat, drive an electric car, recycle, buy from sustainable sources, and work to elect officials at all levels of government who put our environment as their No. 1 priority.

Kay Foster

Re: “HOT TAKE: Is Oakwood Park Going to the Dogs?” News, June 27

I attended that meeting, and the dog owners know that there are dog parks in the area but don’t want to go because they are not kept clean. Instead of paying a $150 monthly fee for a so-called dog training class (without professional dog trainers), use that money to have the dog parks cleaned instead of destroying the grass at Oakwood Park, which costs taxpayer money to reseed. It’s hypocritical that they call the police on people utilizing the park legally instead of calling the police on themselves for not following the no off-leash dogs law posted at the park.

Schalanda Dafney