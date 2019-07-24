Back Where It Belongs

Re: “History in their Hands: Venice gondola restoration is a journey into the living legacy of Arthur Reese,” Feature Story, July 18

Thank you for your article on the Venice gondola. I am happy to see that it is being restored. I worked for the bank on Lincoln Boulevard for over 20 years and made the arrangements for the gondola and various paintings to be donated to the Venice Historical Society. It is great to see the gondola back as a landmark for the Venice community.

Richard Johnson

Santa Monica

AT ARGONAUTNEWS.COM

Re: “Venice Killing May Be Gang-Related,” Posted Monday

This quote really upsets me: “All four are members or associates of the same gang. Therefore, we see no general threat within the Venice community.” The victim was a member of the Venice community. A loving husband and father of two young children and dedicated parent volunteer and booster club board member at our son’s elementary school. Always willing to lend a helping hand with a smile. Our entire school community is in mourning along with his family. His smile could light up a room. May he rest in peace.

PMP

Re: “The Mayor Who Fell to Earth,” Opinion, July 11

After years of letting the ACLU run roughshod over control of L.A.’s streets, after years of feel-good policies with slack results, and after years of measures producing money to combat the homeless crisis, the city is in worse shape than ever before. It isn’t about housing first, as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti likes to say. It’s about a combination of housing for some, mental health care for others, and strict law enforcement for others. There’s no single solution. Garcetti’s mistake is he believed he could convince Angelenos that building wildly expensive apartments was the key. It is such a small part as to be laughable. He has three years to make us stop laughing.

Walker