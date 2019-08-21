Developer Must Remedy Damage to Dunes

Re: “Developer Flattens Ecologically Sensitive Toes Beach Dunes,” News, Aug. 15

I’m a homeowner, mother and realtor who supports smart development and construction of affordable housing in Playa del Rey. However, it is of utmost importance to me and my community that the environment is preserved, the charm of the neighborhood is respected, and the needs of my neighbors and local friends are heard. I am hopeful that the developers who bulldozed our beautiful dunes, displacing local plant and wildlife, will work quickly to remedy the harm they have caused.

Thank you so much for covering this issue for the Playa del Rey community!

Stephanie Brooker

Playa del Rey

An Attack Against Nature and Our Neighborhood

It is so very sad that you are once again writing about the Legado Company and their total disregard for Playa del Rey. They may own property here, but they continue to misunderstand the true beauty of our area. It is just so wrong that they have used machinery to ruin the dunes, an act that requires admonishment from the California Coastal Commission to correct this attack on nature.

We are a community of people who love our area. There is a group of volunteers who have taken it upon themselves to remove litter that has been left on the beaches and in the streets. Thank you for exposing this crime to all those who read The Argonaut.

Carol Kapp

Playa del Rey

Why Can’t Anyone Seem to Hear Us?

Re: “Public Health Ties Venice Rat Infestation to Google Campus, Not Homeless Encampments,” News, Aug. 15

I love it — the rats are Google’s fault, not the city’s. So where did the rats come from, if not among the food waste and other garbage strewn around the homeless encampments? Does the city and The Argonaut think we are that stupid?

I wish I knew what to do. Just keep yelling and screaming, and sooner or later someone who has the power will listen and work to change these awful conditions.

Barbara Gibson

Del Rey

Venice Isn’t Safe for Families Anymore

Re: “In Venice, the Homeless Have More Rights Than the Housed,” Editorial, Aug. 15

I have lived in Venice for more than 27 years. We have always had homeless — some we knew by name and fed and gave money to. They were not aggressive.

In the past five years our quality of life has been taken away from my family. I can no longer walk at night or during the day in certain parts of my neighborhood. My 16-year-old daughter cannot walk to the corner store. We fear another crazy man walking into our yard and knocking on our door. I look nobody in the eye in fear they may get hostile.

I give to homeless shelters, and I am tired of hearing that I am not compassionate. Nobody else I know in other Southern California cities deals with the same amount and hostility that comes from the homeless in Venice. Maybe my compassion has run into a roadblock, but maybe it is also due to the roadblock I run into daily when trying to go on about my life in this town.

Heidi Mylo

Venice

Worried About Homelessness? Be a Better Neighbor

Re: “In Venice, the Homeless Have More Rights Than the Housed,” Editorial, Aug. 15

Thanks for continuing to “condemn hateful and threatening speech,” but after reading your editorial I have to wonder whose side you’re really on. At the very least, your lack of experience surviving outside resounds loudly! As someone who lived on Third and Rose avenues for many months, when you write, “this encampment was more of a bicycle chop shop than makeshift housing,” it sounds to me like you are inferring that those folks are criminals engaged in criminal activity, without actually investigating the facts. It sounds like you believe they should survive outside with as few visible artifacts as possible, so it makes you (or whomever you’re speaking of) feel better.

Maybe those bikes and parts were stolen from unhoused as well as housed residents, but how do you know for sure? Sounds to me like the people working with them are good with their hands. Sounds to me like they could use a garage. Sounds to me like they’re entrepreneurial. Sounds to me like they’re trying to earn a living the only way they know how, with so many other barriers to legitimate employment. Sounds like they could use a mentor.

Perhaps those bikes are not for making money, but for helping those stuck on the street obtain an affordable mode of transportation. But how do you know, if you’re too afraid to engage with them? At the very least, it’s a mischaracterization that incites fear without truth or an understanding of how people have to get by and are surviving outside.

Most importantly, if residents of Venice were actually interested in being a part of the solution to homelessness instead of constantly whining about how bad they have it, there would be no need for their animosity.

For all your NIMBY house-dwelling readers: Privilege allows you the right to do whatever you please behind closed doors. Surviving outside on a sidewalk is hardly much of a right; it makes you vulnerable to everything and everyone. If you’re seeking some empathy, you should try turning inward.

It’s time the media and housed folks got to know what the needs of the homeless are, instead of assuming you and the government know. Being a friend, a mentor, or giving someone an opportunity is what could turn someone’s life around. Instead of being haters of the homeless, try hating the broken systems and institutions that allowed the issues around homelessness to get so out of hand. Act neighborly!

Andi Van Gogh

Westchester

The Homeless Rule Venice with Total Impunity

Thank God the city got rid of those illegal planters. Finally our tax money put to good use! Really, it’s beyond absurd. Two days ago we had to close down our store on the Venice Boardwalk because there was an officer-involved shooting involving a homeless person. Our kids working at the store are scared to death. I can’t count the number of times I’ve been screamed at early in the morning by transients, not to mention having three bikes stolen and all of our patio furniture. They rule Venice with total impunity. This is the destruction of an entire community, authorized by city officials whose salaries we pay.

Klaus Moeller

Venice