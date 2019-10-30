CORRECTION: The Oct. 24 news story “Shower Truck Visits Venice / 405 Homeless Encampment” stated the incorrect name of the group operating the hygiene truck. The group calls itself Pit Stop; “Shower Power” T-shirts worn by the truck’s operators displayed the group’s informal slogan. Pit Stop is a subsidiary of the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and is not affiliated with local nonprofit Power of a Shower, which operates a hygiene truck on Rose Avenue near the Venice Boardwalk.

Responses to “The Argonaut Poll: 65% Want More Regulation of Homeless Encampments,” Oct. 24

Invest in Mental Health First

As a high-school student in Santa Monica, I’ve frequently encountered homeless people directly outside of my school sleeping in doorways and on the ground. I believe that mental illness plays a huge role in why many of these people end up on the streets. Instead of only giving them physical care, we urgently need programs that help the homeless psychologically. Instead of giving a man a fish, teach him how to fish. Our leaders need to invest in mental health first!

Leo Major, Mar Vista

Priced Out of Westchester

It appears affordable housing is nonexistent in West Los Angeles, Culver City or the South Bay. I had to move from Westchester to Inglewood three years ago due to my rent increasing from $1,330 to $2,400 a month. As a widow — and despite having a good job for more than 22 years — I too am close to homelessness. We have voted on measures, but I honestly don’t see that the homelessness issues have been addressed.

Amber Ruff, Inglewood

Not the Gift She Intended

Recently a lovely young woman gave a homeless lady sitting on concrete outside a local Ralph’s a deli order of freshly prepared chicken salad. The recipient then proceeded to enter the store, went to the counter and demanded a “refund.” She took the cash, purchased a bottle of cheap liquor and quickly disappeared into the night. Perhaps we should take the lids off foods we give to the homeless? Food for thought …

Kyle Kimbrell, Playa del Rey

End the 24/7 Street Party

Declare a state of emergency, bring in FEMA or the National Guard, and establish tent cities on government-owned land throughout all of Southern California. … Half (easily) will leave on their own when they realize the 24/7 street party is officially over. Those who remain will be the truly needy, down on their luck, mentally ill, or addicts seeking help. Give them the tools they need to reintegrate into society. Eric Garcetti and Mike Bonin should resign due to their incompetence.

Jason Fineis, Mar Vista