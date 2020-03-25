Singing in the Venice Canals & A Toast to Orson Bean

Re: “Westsiders,” March 19 & “A Life of Generosity,” Feb. 12

You were asking in your last Argonaut article for local folks being kind. Ricky Otterstrom on the Canals is one! And several of us are singing to one another from our balconies and it does lift spirits! A neighbor just invited me to a happy hour in our alley of Carroll Canal… We’re all going to pull chairs out in front of our homes in the alley and share a glass of cheer from afar.

I can’t thank you enough for your beautiful piece about Orson. Gestures like that helped a great deal in our family, helping bear the loss of our beloved O.

<3 Alley Mills

Venice

A Poll Worker’s Perspective on Super Tuesday

Re: “Voters Wait For Hours to Cast A Ballot,” March 12

As a poll supervisor for six of the last eight elections, I speak from experience in dealing with the new voting procedures used last week, hiccups and all.

Lisa Phillips’ complaint that poll workers “looked over her printed ballot against her wishes” was likely due to assisting her input into the new voting machine. Poll workers simply aren’t interested in viewing her choices. After processing hundreds upon hundreds of ballots, we don’t care who you voted for. Trust me.

We poll workers earn $6.66 an hour for a very challenging Super Tuesday, less than half minimum wage. Believe me, we don’t do it for the money. We do it with poise, discretion and diplomacy right to the very last voter. Lunch, breaks and any other non-essential functions are simply not allowed when the voter line stretches snake-like around the building, a tsunami of eager participants in the election process. We’re so glad to see you!

The “ballot marking device,” as they are called, allows voters to not touch their paper ballot once inserted. Reviewing choices at the very end do not require handling the ballet — only visually scanning it. Think of it as an easy-to-read ATM. We repeat these simple instructions countless times a day to no avail.

All in all, what an honor to be part of this noble experience. Many have died to ensure our right to a secret ballot. Let me do my part to continue this tradition for many years to come.

Kyle Kimbrell

Playa del Rey

Talking Corona! Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Re: “A Global Pandemic Hits Home,” March 12

Your article was very informative on the preventive actions our government and private institutions and advice to individuals on washing hands, touching surfaces and handshaking.

However, there was no mention about a healthy person contracting the virus by TALKING to an infected person within 3 feet. At first, I thought FAKE NEWS, but on a recent NBC national news broadcast of a Pentagon news conference, the reporters were standing 3 feet apart from each other. OMG I thought! What does the Pentagon know that we don’t know!

In the meantime some common sense advice… When possible, individuals should talk to friends, family, business associates, hospitality industry persons, etc. from 3 feet away. At least till LA officials tells how widespread this virus is in our community.

I hope the next shortage we have will be on tape measurers. Don’t you?

Dan Wunsch

Concerned Citizen

Marina del Rey

Hornblower Cruises on Pause

Having proudly served Marina del Rey for over three decades, the health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our top priority. To aid the country’s efforts to lessen the impact of coronavirus, we have made the difficult decision to pause our operation until further notice.

Like many in this uncertain time, we are taking each day as it comes. The situation is constantly changing, as are the needs of the community. We are prepared to move quickly, reevaluate, and resume operations when it’s safe and legal to do so. We are currently accepting bookings from May onwards.

We are honored to provide dining and private charter experiences in Marina del Rey harbor to guests from around the country and the world. These visits fuel the local economy and jobs. Our broader industry has called on Washington to establish a fund to keep workers employed and provide emergency liquidity to help keep travel businesses open. Congress must act now to ensure California’s tourism industry can sustain itself through this painful economic period.

All of us at Hornblower Cruises and Events would like to thank the people of Los Angeles for their tremendous support.

Amy Deift

Associate General Manager

Hornblower Cruises & Events – Greater Los Angeles & Orange County