A Birthday to Remember at the Mar Vista Farmers Market

My birthday (78th) was on Monday, March 23. Not the best time to celebrate … no family, no friends could come around, or go out. I wanted an artichoke for the special night, so Sunday I went to the Mar Vista Farmers Market. I asked a gentleman if he knew where I could get an artichoke for my birthday tomorrow. … He turned to the folks and said… “Tomorrow is her birthday!” And they all sang “Happy Birthday” to me! It made my day, my celebration! … And I love telling it to everyone… my family, friends and you! Thank you all for singing, and the good thoughts. And they gave me an artichoke!

Anne Goldfarb

Mar Vista

Corona Shock Therapy

Angelinos should be commended for taking seriously the warnings about the coronavirus epidemic and observing necessary precautions in public… social distancing and now wearing face masks.

However there is still a small percentage, usually under 40 years of age, that seem oblivious to the epidemic lulled into believing corona is just a more severe flu, which kills mainly “old” people.

I remember sitting in 101 Psychology at the University of Colorado when the professor lectured on how to change core attitude of adults, who did not want to listen to reason but had to be shocked into changing their behavior. Here is an attempt at a little Corona Shock Therapy. …

Many of the deaths are patients who have contracted the disease and have underlying compromising conditions. The top

three are cardiovascular, diabetic and respiratory…

The American Lung Association has warned that pot smoking injures the lung’s cell lining. California was the first to legalize pot for medical use in [1996] and let’s face it… all you needed to get a medical marijuana card was to see an MD doctor who rubber stamped it

for you… this from personal experience.

So combine the fact that the virus attacks the lungs and if your lungs are compromised from smoking pot, regardless of age, you are at high risk.

By the way, before you brand me as anti-potter, let me just say me and Willie [Nelson] share the same views on legalizing pot nationwide.

Dan Wunsch

Concerned Citizen

Marina del Rey

What I Miss About the Beach

Re: Argonaut News’ ‘What I Miss About the Beach’ Facebook Letter-writing Challenge

What I miss the most are the picnics with my husband, the sunsets and my freedom!

Tatiana Cantu de Reinecker, CPCT, M.S.

Del Rey

The Beach from Chicano Kid’s Point of View

Re: Argonaut News’ ‘What I Miss About the Beach’ Facebook Letter-writing Challenge

The beach means freedom, a place to reset, to see and be with people, and the place for my daily walks after teaching a full day, but it means those same things to a lot of people.

What it means for me is a dream fulfilled for a Mexican-American boy who grew up in southeast LA. Pico Rivera is a landlocked suburb, concrete-hot in the summer, with choked smoggy skies from being in the San Gabriel Valley. My family was lower-middle class, and sometimes worse than that when my father got laid off from his aerospace job. I had frequent bronchitis from the toxic smoke from many local factories, and the only break I really felt I got was when my father loaded us up in the station wagon and we headed to the beach.

The beach was where I could breathe, and I vowed that whatever I did as an adult, I just had to live near the ocean. Twenty-two miles from Pico Rivera to a small rent-controlled cottage in Venice that I’ve lived in for 25 years might not seem like a big triumphant arc for many people. But for me, it’s a promise I kept to that Chicano kid, and I still express gratitude with every fresh breeze that fills my lungs.

Now I’m a “vulnerable” older person, and I yearn for my long walks again, but I’ve waited for these shores before. But at night I open my window, and hear the waves crash, and when all the bikers and runners have stopped puffing by, I breathe in that healing salt air. “Where’s the ocean?” I used to hear in a song — to which the singer replied, “The ocean is you.”

Tom Cendejas

Venice