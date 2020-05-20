Not Enough Trash Cans in Playa del Rey

Dear Argonaut,

When my family goes for walks, we see litter everywhere. My mom gives me gloves and a bag, and we pick it up together, but there is too much to pick up, and there is not always a trash can nearby. Playa del Rey needs more trash cans. The path by the boat launch [along Ballona Creek] does not have any trash cans, so there is always litter. We need trash cans there, so the wildlife is happy.

Rosario Barrera, age 6

Playa del Rey

(Transcribed by her mom Veronica Barrera, Playa del Rey)

Close the Polls: Make Voting by Mail Standard for All Elections

Voting by mail should replace voting at the polls in its entirety. The two institutions that can definitely be trusted are the County Board of Elections and the United States Postal Service.

The money saved by eliminating the need for poll workers could be used to offer free postage on the envelopes used to vote by mail. The person voting would also have more time to consider what they are voting for and would not be confined to the hours of the polling place. It would also prevent unwanted entry to schools and churches from anyone trying to harm someone. In addition, the voter would not be harassed by someone trying to place unsolicited campaign literature into their hand.

The additional revenue would boost the Postal Service and perhaps keep it afloat until we as a country are able to vote online.

Voting by mail would solve the registered voter problem and guarantee safe passage of the ballots to the County Board of Elections.

Joe Bialek

Cleveland, Ohio