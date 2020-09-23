Re: Opinion: ‘Building an Innovative and Inclusive Community: In addressing Los Angeles’ housing needs, Westchester can be a leader,’ By Tara Barauskas, Sept. 17, 2020

I generally love reading my weekly Argonaut. My experience has been that the paper is generally balanced, fair and for the most part shows good judgment. I was very saddened to see the piece run this week regarding plans to build low-income housing in Westchester on Airport Boulevard. The article inferred that Westchester has always been and is still the home of residents who are trying to hold back others in our community. [Opinion writer] Tara [Barauskas] clearly does not know the makeup of this area. Given today’s atmosphere, this article simply added fuel to the fire that keeps raging.

If residents have voiced their opinion about not being in favor of this project it’s because our neighborhood has already been inundated with multiple housing units that have made life in this area unpleasant. Another 100-unit building with inadequate parking is simply unacceptable.

Here’s hoping that in the future people who write for your paper spend time investigating the truth and not jumping to conclusions simply because they fit a narrative that sells well these days.

Saddened,

Linda Cantley

Westchester

[Editor’s Note: The author of the original opinion piece described the units as “affordable.” The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) defines an “affordable dwelling” as one that a household can obtain for 30% or less of its income. “Low-income” housing can be public housing or Section 8 voucher housing, overseen by HUD or a local housing authority, and sets income limits between 30% and 80% of an area’s median income, depending on the metropolitan area.]

A Bit of Fun: ‘The Pledge of Social Obedience’

We, the Westside Dogs of LA promise to:

• Keep at least six feet of social distance between ourselves, other dogs and their humans, unless their scents prove irresistible

• To unconditionally love you, even when you resume your workaholic schedule

• To not give into separation anxiety and make chew toys out of your Jimmy Choos

• To never throw shade on postal carriers or Grubhub delivery drivers again

• To not share frisbees, tennis balls, fetching sticks or tug toys

• To not sniff the crotches of humans we don’t know

• To never touch or lick the faces of strangers, even if they offer treats

• To…ooh squirrel, squirrel!

Sincerely,

The Westside Dogs of LA

We Need to Have ‘The Talk’ (About Interacting with Police)

We need a national symposium on “THE TALK.” How do we need to relate to law enforcement officers? Young people of color and everyone needs “THE TALK.”

Jacob Blake should not have been shot! When a police officer points a gun at you, don’t decide to just get into your car to drive away. Stay calm and cooperate. The life you save may very well be yours.

Ahmaud Arbery, the Atlanta jogger, should not have been shot!

When a vigilante points a long gun at you, don’t attempt to wrestle the gun away from the vigilante, especially with his father holding a .357 magnum handgun. Wait for the police, deal with the situation, and then write a police report charging the vigilantes with assault with a deadly weapon.

Rayshard Brooks should not have been shot in the Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta! DUI lawyer Darren Kavinoky of 1-800-NoCuffs says to do this. Say: “On advice of counsel, I’m not answering any questions. On advice of counsel, I’m not going to do any roadside physical or mental gymnastics. On advice of counsel, I won’t take a Breathalyzer test. However, I will take the blood test.”

That is all you say. It doesn’t make you uncooperative; it makes you smart.

Define “THE TALK.” Make videos of how to relate to law enforcement under various circumstances. Distribute them online. Have a national day to teach “THE TALK” to all Americans!

Angus MacDonald

Culver City