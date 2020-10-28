With reference to “The Environment v. Homeless Housing: Citing sea level rise, local planning leaders request impact report for contentious Venice Median Project,” News, Oct. 15, 2020

Sea level rise is a serious concern for all coastal communities. But it does seem mighty odd that some of my Venice neighbors only seem to raise the issue when it comes to opposing homeless housing — the Bridge Housing and the planned Reese-Davidson project (a mix of permanent supportive housing for homeless folks and general-population affordable housing) in the Venice median. Let’s get real. The ocean (Pacific Ave.) side of Reese-Davidson is 13 feet above sea level; the sea level is currently projected to rise an inch every three years or so. If and when sea level rise reaches Pacific Avenue, it already will have wiped out Venice Beach, the boardwalk, and two blocks of buildings — if the Venice Neighborhood Council wants to do something about this, delaying or blocking housing for homeless and low-income people should not be the priority. With hundreds of people living in tents, cars, and campers in Venice at a time when living on the streets is more dangerous than ever, we badly need housing that will help homeless people get their lives on track and provide affordable housing so Venice can stay funky and diverse.

Sincerely,

Chris Tilly

Professor of Urban Planning, UCLA

Venice

Re: “The Environment v. Homeless Housing,” News, Oct. 15, 2020

I read with interest your October 15 article: “The Environment vs. Homeless Housing.” Your headline misstates the struggle. The environmental issues are being dishonestly used to make our community an enclave for the rich. It’s a smoke screen.

Your paper constantly writes as if the current Venice Neighborhood Council and, at times, Fight Back Venice and the Venice Stakeholders Association (if those are really organizations with large memberships, if any, rather than front groups for just a few) are representative of Venice. They are not. I have lived and worked here for thirty years. The real Venice is a creative, multi-racial, friendly and active community. On the other hand, the gentrified Venice represented by these groups, are here to make a buck. They oppose housing the non-rich in Venice because it is bad for real estate values and for their stores. They want the homeless and the poor to move elsewhere; I think we would be better off if these Nimbys and Yuppies moved back to Santa Monica and Beverly Hills. Let Venice be Venice.

Jack Schwartz

Attorney at Law

Venice

2020 Vision

If I vote for the Republicans, it’ll be

Because the Russians tricked me into it

If I vote for the Democrats, the Chinese

Will have tricked me into the opposite

Biden I think is the kinder man

Trump I think is the stronger

If neither one addresses the debt

We won’t have a country much longer

Ivan Smason

Santa Monica

What happened to our beautiful Venice Beach?

We have lived here since 1987 when it was a quiet beach town with one bar and one restaurant. No trash, no drunks or anyone peeing and pooping on our walls; no loud music playing until 2:00 a.m. was allowed; no broken-down RVs on our streets; and no Birds (scooters) thrown on the sidewalks.

The homeless are back living on our sidewalks in tents; mountains of trash piling up on sidewalks and streets.

No matter how much residents complain – nothing gets done. The police turn a blind eye…In fact, we rarely see a police car, except if someone is stabbed or is dead. We fight with our council people and complain mostly for our safety.

The sidewalks and streets are beyond repair and taking away a lane for bikers was another big mistake with so many cars driving back and forth.

We pay high taxes; where do our taxes go? All the other beach neighborhoods do not have homeless, no one is living in tents and the sidewalks and streets are clean. Why does our neighborhood look so bad?

Myron Lieberman

Venice