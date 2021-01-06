Ballona Wetlands Restoration

I write in support of the certified EIR and preferred alternative for restoration of the Ballona Wetlands. The wetlands need all the help they can get, and Los Angeles needs the wetlands for all the things wetlands do for us: serve as nurseries for fish and wildlife, protect from floods, allow us to interact (respectfully) with the natural environment, and prepare future human generations to become stewards of the planet. Over 50 years ago, before the nation began to seek balance between human and nonhuman environmental needs, construction of Marina del Rey nearly destroyed the largest wetland then remaining in Southern California.

Since then, we’ve learned to be more careful. State and federal laws protect endangered species such as the Belding’s Savannah Sparrow and the El Segundo Blue Butterfly. And we’ve learned that mistakes can be corrected. Where 50 years ago, construction cut the remaining wetlands off from both freshwater and saltwater replenishment, the 1980s-90s redesign of Playa Vista and the repair of the Marina channel flap gates restored the respective flows. Where construction of the Marina recognized the need for recreational opportunities for LA residents and visitors, the new plan incorporates such opportunities while protecting and restoring the natural environment.

My experience as a Coastal Commissioner and as a City Councilmember has taught me that no matter what the proposal, there will always be someone unhappy and eager to delay action.

But half a century is long enough; it’s time to atone for our past mistakes and get on with correcting them.

Sincerely,

s/ Ruth Galanter

Chair, South Coast Regional Coastal Commission (1981)

Los Angeles City Council (1987-2003)

NFC Least

The unavoidable fact that one of the NFC East’s four terrible teams is going to make the playoffs this season as a National Football League division winner is a travesty. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington football team have four of the worst win-loss records in the NFL.

However, since one of the NFC Least’s four flailing franchises will win their division by default, one of these embarrassingly bad NFC East teams will be playing in the playoffs at home in January, while much more worthy National Football Conference teams from other divisions (such as the LA Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears) are forced to fight for wild card playoff spots.

Fans of professional football should demand a rule change in time for next season whereby no NFL division winner with a losing record should ever be allowed into the playoffs again. Instead, an additional wild card team should be chosen to replace any division winner with a losing record in the playoffs.

Sincerely,

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA