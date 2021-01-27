Wear Your Mask Right!

Editor:

COVID-19 vaccine inoculation schedules are still in flux pending vaccine availableness, but promises have been made to jab the vulnerable over 65-year-old group in Los Angeles County starting Jan. 20. The cities of Long Beach and Whittier, with their own city health departments, are already doing it.

Even after we get our two shots, there will still be a few weeks when we will be contagious if we’ve been infected. At least one-third of our LA population are potential carriers. Likewise, inoculated individuals cannot count on immunity until a few weeks after their second shot. This means: you should still wear your mask! And please wear it properly to protect yourself and others.

To function properly, the mask has to provide a reasonably good fit around the nose and mouth of the wearer. I want to address the fit around the nose.

It is a simple matter to carefully form the thin metal strip to closely fit facial contours when wearing the mask properly with the top edge at the bridge of the nose—not hovering near the nostrils. Doing this keeps dangerous aerosols and droplets out, protecting the wearer. It also protects those nearby from an infected wearer’s exhalations, coughs, laughter or whatever else comes out of their face. It also helps keep the mask in place, rather than slipping down below the nostrils as we saw with so many of the senators and members of Congress testifying at the impeachment hearing last Wednesday.

Wearing a mask is a community responsibility. Wearing a mask in a stupid manner that leaks around your nostrils is, well, just plain stupid!

Be responsible and wear your mask right!

Tim Tunks

Ocean Park resident since 1976