Medicare for All Act

Editor:

Those profiting off our disastrous health care system keep pushing patchwork bills and incremental change. But we don’t need more Band-Aids. We want real reform. We want Medicare for All.

The grassroots movement for Medicare for All has — neighbor by neighbor, conversation by conversation — grown support to more than 70 percent of Americans. That number, combined with new leadership and a new Medicare for All caucus in the US House of Representatives, means that now is an unprecedented time to win this thing.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal has introduced a new Medicare for All bill in the House, and we must call our lawmakers to demand they sign on as cosponsors.

Join us! Call your Congressional representatives and demand that they cosponsor the Medicare for All Act. Show up at your local Medicare for All organizing party!

No tweaks to our existing system will make it value people over profits. Let’s stand together to win Medicare for All!

medicare4all.org/actions

Charles Tarabour

Los Angeles

Main Street Thru Traffic Lanes

Editor:

Last Friday’s Main Street car crash into outdoor diners is yet another cue for the larger debate about the private automobiles’ role in Santa Monica’s future. Pandemic restrictions’ desperate plight shouts an urgent plea to consider this issue now. “Are thru traffic lanes down the Main Street outdoor dining area the right configuration?”

We must rebuild Main Street’s status as the successful attraction that serves not only our own neighborhood, but the many visitors who come to enjoy our easy seaside lifestyle. Safe and comfortable outdoor dining is now the heart of our district and if it cannot prosper neither can the rest of the business district. If more businesses fail, it will take years to restore the life we loved.

Reopening Main Street with a functional new layout will provide excellent promotional opportunities to re-establish this fine seaside attraction as pandemic restrictions diminish. Here are some pros and cons for that debate:

Pros

•It will make room for increased socially distanced outdoor dining.

•Wide center pedestrian lane permits safe distance between walkers and frees sidewalks for bar/restaurant service.

•Pedestrians in the center lane can maintain safe distance from dining parties, protecting both pedestrians and diners.

•Without vehicles, diners are safe with no need for space-consuming cement K-Rails.

•Without vehicles, passersby can stroll freely between businesses and attractions on one side of the street to the other side.

•Without vehicle noise, fumes and other detractions, a pleasant downtown piazza atmosphere is more attractive.

•Without vehicles, the center corridor can serve as an entertainment space for performance or parade.

•Without vehicles on Main, Santa Monica will be one step closer to building the mobility systems and networks we will certainly need in the near future.

•Without vehicles, festive decorations and special event attractions will have space to thrive.

•A pedestrian area is easier to police and serve than one that is also a traffic corridor.

•Opening Main Street with a functional new layout provides excellent promotional opportunities to re-establish this fine seaside attraction as pandemic restrictions diminish.

•An active walkaround scene will make the small stores and businesses more accessible to walk-ins and new customers.

Cons

•Vehicles visiting a Main Street without roadway or parking will divert disruptive traffic through quiet residential streets.

•Main Street visitors’ vehicles will overload residential parking capacity.

•Bus routes and stops will have to change, obstructing traffic on Neilson Way and neighborhood streets.

•Emergency access to the entire area will be compromised.

•I’ve lived here a long time and I just don’t like the idea. What’s the point of changing things?

•Without adjacent parking, people will have to walk more.

•Without a center vehicle lane, how can ADA wheelchair access be provided?

•If my customers can’t park in front of my business they will go somewhere else.

•If the street only closes to traffic on weekends instead of seven days, it will confuse potential customers and create lots of extra work and storage challenges to stow and deploy the full outdoor utilization plan.

•There are too many stakeholders in the status quo that will never embrace a Main Street without cars and parking places.

•The city government will never embrace a Main Street closed to traffic nor battle private automobile inertia to enact modern mobilization for our future.

Tim Tunks

Longtime Ocean Park homeowner