Back in 1985, I submitted my first comments in regard to development proposals targeting the Ballona Wetlands. Three years later, I attended the “Restoring the Earth” conference at UC Berkeley at which David Brower, the most famous conservationist since John Muir (who was related to the Sierra Club and founded Friends of the Earth and Earth Island Institute) emphasized in his speech that while it is fine to rehabilitate some areas, it is especially important to “save the genetic wild pieces.”

But the proposal for a half-dozen years of bulldozing and resculpting to supposedly “restore” the wetlands (to something it never was) is designed to crush the current biota and to try to guard the Playa Vista development from tsunami by building a tall berm system in the ecological reserve — rather than respecting and saving “wild genetic pieces.” The plan is to use toxic herbicides and rodenticides on those berms, yet the attempt to guard against tsunami will likely instead increasingly channel the force of the tsunami onto Culver and Jefferson Boulevards, which is where the crush of cars and people seeking higher ground would be.

Besides Playa Capital and some California agencies trying to bureaucratically expand, SoCalGas is a big champion of the project so they can relocate certain equipment and then use the underground natural gas storage field for decades into the future. To help with this vision, SoCalGas spreads their largesse around — for instance, giving Heal the Bay $15,000 a year to none-too-subtly “encourage” their support. If there was a major leak at this gas storage reservoir, it could have none-too-subtle repercussions such as forcing the closures of LAX and the 405!

And recall that during the “creek relocation” at the Playa Vista development, over 1400 native remains were unearthed for many years. Let’s respect the ancestors and the present species by rejecting the so-called “restoration” scam!

Bruce Campbell

Palms

Former president Donald Trump incited a deadly insurrection against the U.S. government, according to Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell:

“Jan. 6 was a disgrace. American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism…Fellow Americans beat and bloodied our own police. They stormed the Senate floor, they tried to hunt down the speaker of the house. They built a gallows and chanted about murdering the vice president. They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on earth, because he was angry he had lost an election…There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it…This was an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories, orchestrated by an outgoing president who seemed determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on the way out…”

Lock Trump up!

Jake Pickering

Arcata

I am writing to you as a concerned almost-voter who supports passing the SAFE Act to ban horse slaughter this year.

According to Horses in Our Hands, horse slaughter is “inherently cruel,” very inhumane to both humans and horses, and unnecessary. If you would like to learn more, please visit horsesinourhands.org/fact-sheet

While there are many atrocities being committed now, there’s no reason we shouldn’t pay attention to this one.

Please consider informing your readers and pressuring our lawmakers to take a stand for these abused creatures. Hopefully, if we can take a stand to unify for our horses, we can take a stand for much more.

Rebecca Tanner

Burbank