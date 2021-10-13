Cut down on letters, please

Editor:

I have been a loyal Argonaut reader for many, many years.

I enjoy the diverse articles about our community and I’ve always enjoyed the letters to the editor because they have always offered varying insights and opinions from community members in short,

concise and often interesting formats.

But lately the letters to the editor have become like articles themselves and my eyes just gloss over them when I see two pages consisting of two letters.

Guy Shulman

Playa del Rey