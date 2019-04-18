Los Angeles County lifeguards rescued five people who became trapped in a riptide — including two women taken to the hospital in critical condition — around 4 p.m. Thursday along the coast near the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant on Vista Del Mar. It was not immediately clear whether the victims had been swimming or boating.

Four women were taken to the hospital and an adult man was treated at the scene, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said. Los Angeles Fire and El Segundo paramedics assisted lifeguards in the rescue.

— Gary Walker