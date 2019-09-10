Pause and sit with your thoughts at the new Light the Barricades art installation at the Annenberg Community Beach House (415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica). One of three interactive art walls created by artists James A. Reeves and Candy Chang for the Annenberg Space for Photography’s upcoming exhibit “W|ALLS: Defend, Divide, and the Divine,” this particular barrier asks you to contemplate your doubt and what makes you afraid. Dark subject matter for sure, but somehow taking that deep dive by the beach — with waves and seagulls sounds off in the background — makes going there less scary. Get lost in the grains of sand sticking between your toes and falling through the mini-hour glasses inlayed into the art piece, which you get to turn when you start your mediation. On a lighter note, the whole thing lights up with a brilliant glow at night, making it an interesting object to encounter by starlight.

— Christina Campodonico

“Light The Barricades” is on view in Santa Monica through Sept. 22. Visit annenbergphotospace.org/light-the-barricades.