Library Girl presents Poets of Venice Collective @ The Ruskin Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Susan Hayden’s attentively curated literary series — a personal mission that’s become a monthly community-building hub for essayists, poets, playwrights, songwriters and readers — celebrates Venice Collective poets Jeanette Clough, Paul Lieber, Holaday Mason, Jim Natal, Jan Wesley, Brenda Yates and Mariano Zaro and their anthology, “Angle of Reflection.”

3000 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. $10. (310) 397-3244; ruskingrouptheatre.com

Morgan Parker @ Otis College of Art & Design Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Otis’ discerning Visiting Writers Series hosts oft-anthologized NEA Literature Fellowship recipient and buzzed-about “There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé” poet Morgan Parker; future series guests include prize-winning poet Rajiv Mohabir (Oct. 24) and acclaimed novelist and journalist Jade Chang (Nov. 7).

9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester. Free. (310) 665-6800; otis.edu

Jeanne McCulloch with Rex Weiner @ Beyond Baroque Sept. 29, 8 p.m.

Cribbing a title from Tolstoy, ex-Tin House/Paris Review editor Jeanne McCulloch’s Hamptons-set memoir “All Happy Families” wades through memory’s distortions to reconnect with whipsaw emotions and cross-wired family expectations, a process she discusses with “I Read Your Book And” series host Weiner.

681 N. Venice Blvd., Venice. $10. (310) 822-3006; beyondbaroque.org

An Evening With Kate Atkinson @ Ann & Jerry Moss Theatre Oct. 2, 8 p.m.

Live Talks L.A.’s meaty slate of talks by authors, artists, historians, politicians and others continues with bestselling, Whitbread Award-winning novelist Kate Atkinson discussing the mysteries of history, politics, conscience, fascism, and her new book “Transcription.”

New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. $20-$45. livetalksla.org

Santa Monica Review 30th Anniversary Reading @ Annenberg Community Beach House Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.

The twice-yearly literary arts journal’s three-decade dedication to community, literacy and the written word — especially by SoCal and Pacific Rim authors — will be commemorated by novelist Katya Apekina, short story writer Stephen Cooper, writer/filmmaker Steve DeJarnatt, and author/critic David Ulin.

415 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica. Free. (310) 458-4904; smc.edu/sm_review

Get Lit Poets @ The Actors’ Gang Oct. 17, 7 p.m.

Get Lit, the nonprofit that uses poetry to help students learn and spawned the world’s largest youth poetry slam, returns with another lively open mic night of young poets passionately articulating their fears and hopes and discovering release in creative language.

9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Donations welcomed. (213) 388-8639; getlit.org

Rebecca Solnit & Jon Christensen @ Royce Hall Oct. 25, 8 p.m.

Rebecca Solnit, laser-sharp author of the phrase “mansplaining” and an abundance of historically aware essay collections, discusses her zeitgeist-tapping work (“Men Explain Things to Me,” “Wanderlust,” “Call Them By Their True Names: American Crises”) with UCLA professor and Institute of the Environment and Sustainability journalist-in-residence Jon Christensen.

340 Royce Dr., Westwood. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

The Beverly Hills Literary Escape @ Peninsula Beverly Hills Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m.

Literary Affairs’ annual upscale gathering awards the Medici Book Club Prize and connects book lovers with literary conversation and esteemed authors Min Jin Lee, Mira T. Lee, Madeline Miller, Kamila Shamsie, Joan Silber and Luis Alberto Urrea. Ticket donation underwrites the nonprofit’s support of the National Book Foundation’s BookUp program in underserved L.A. schools.

9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. $500. literaryaffairs.net

The Beyond Gala: A Bohemian Bacchanal @ Beyond Baroque + Venice Arts Plaza Nov. 10

Actor Viggo Mortensen and poet Will Alexander will be honored at this splashy celebration of the 50th anniversary of local treasure Beyond Baroque, nerve center for L.A.’s diverse literary community; revels will include dinner, live music, an art auction and, of course, poetry.

681 N. Venice Blvd., Venice. Tickets prices TBA. (310) 822-3006; beyondbaroque.org

Elizabeth Gilbert & Cheryl Strayed in Conversation @ Royce Hall Dec. 2, 3 p.m.

Two rock stars of Oprah’s Book Club — Cheryl Strayed (the author of “Wild” and the beloved “Dear Sugar” advice column) and Elizabeth Gilbert (“Eat Pray Love”) — sit down at UCLA for an evening of conversation covering their outstanding literary lives built on memoir.

340 Royce Dr., Westwood. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101; cap.ucla.edu