Marina del Rey Historical Society hosts a celebration of life for Mimi and Greg Wenger

Howard and Stuart Wenger invite locals to celebrate the lives of their late parents Mimi and Greg Wenger on Sunday (Aug. 12) by visiting the Marina del Rey Historical Society Gallery at Fisherman’s Village, an institution they helped build and grow.

Greg Wenger, who died in 2016, was the primary photographer of all things Marina del Rey for The Argonaut and various clients from 1969 into the new millennium. Images he created or collected form the backbone of the historical society’s collections. Mimi Wenger, who died in January, was a prime mover in archiving and cataloguing the society’s 34,000 photos.

Family and close friends will scatter Greg and Mimi’s ashes together at sea in the morning. Howard Wenger, who is now president of the historical society, is hosting a community reception from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the newly expanded gallery (13737 Fiji Way, Ste. C-3), where photo and video displays honor the work of his parents and other volunteers.

For more information, call the gallery at (424) 391-6976.

— Joe Piasecki