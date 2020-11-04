Compiled by Kamala Kirk and Christina Campodonico
The following includes election data available as of press time on Wednesday, Nov. 4
Santa Monica City Council (Four seats)
Phil Brock 11.43%
Gleam Olivia Davis 11.4%
Christine Parra 10.69%
Oscar De La Torre 10.34%
Terry O’Day 10.32%
Ted Winterer 10.03%
Ana Maria Jara 9.45%
Mario Fonda-Bonardi 7.47%
Marcus Owens 3.18%
Tom Ciszek 2.45%
Andrew Browning 2.12%
Chip Martin 1.83%
Merv Andika 1.51%
Zoe Muntaner 1.43%
Andrew Kamm 1.4%
Jon Mann 1.21%
Anne-Marie Slack 1.06%
Dominic Gomez 0.93%
Nathaniel Jones 0.70%
Todd Mentch 0.58%
John Patrick Jewell III 0.47%
Santa Monica City Measure SM
A one-time real estate property transfer tax for essential services
YES: 72.65%
NO: 27.35%
Measure AB
Repeals provisions to appoint candidates and promote employees into civil service to enable the city council to advance equity-based hiring within the appointment and promotional processes
YES: 61.22%
NO: 38.78%
Culver City Council
Yasmine-Imani McMorrin 18.73%
Albert Vera 18.47%
Freddy Puza 15.6%
Goran Eriksson 15.18%
Darrel Menthe 14.25%
Heather Wollin 6.66%
Khin Khin Gyi 5.17%
Robert “Mr. Z” Zirgulis 3.57%
Anthony Rizzo 2.36%
Culver City Measure B
Voter approval of all interim or permanent rent control measures
YES: 55.4%
NO: 44.6%
Culver City Measure RE
Real estate property transfer tax for essential services
YES: 53.02%
NO: 46.98%
L.A. County Supervisor District 2 (includes Culver City, Inglewood & Mar Vista)
Holly Mitchell 60.86%
Herb J. Wesson Jr. 39.14%
L.A. County District Attorney
George Gascón 53.81%
Jackie Lacey 46.19%
L.A. County Measure J
Community investment and alternatives to incarceration minimum county budget allocation
YES: 57.08%
NO: 42.92%
State Assembly District 62
Autumn Burke 81.23%
Robert Steele 18.77%
California Ballot Measures
Proposition 14
Borrowing for stem cell research
YES: 51.1%
NO: 48.9%
(Too close to call at press time)
Proposition 15
Commercial property taxes
YES: 48.3%
NO: 51.7%
(Too close to call at press time)
Proposition 16
Allow affirmative action to return
YES: 43.9%
NO: 56.1%
PASS/FAIL
Proposition 17
Allow parolees to vote
YES: 59%
NO: 41%
PASS/ FAIL
Proposition 18
Allow some 17-year-olds to vote
YES: 44.9%
NO: 55.1%
(Too close to call at press time)
Proposition 19
Add and subtract property tax breaks for seniors and inheritors
YES: 51.1%
NO: 48.5%
(Too close to call at press time)
Proposition 20
Tougher on parole and property crimes
YES: 37.7%
NO: 62.3%
PASS/FAIL
Proposition 21
Rent control redux
YES: 40.2%
NO: 59.8%
PASS/FAIL
Proposition 22
Special work rules for gig economy workers
YES: 58.4%
NO: 43.9%
PASS/FAIL
Proposition 23
Kidney dialysis clinic rule change
YES: 36%
NO: 64%
PASS/FAIL
Proposition 24
New consumer privacy rules
YES: 56.1%
NO: 43.9%
PASS/FAIL
Proposition 25
Yes or no on cash bail
YES: 44.6%
NO: 55.4%
PASS/FAIL
Congressional District 43 (includes Westchester/Inglewood)
Maxine Waters, (D-Calif., incumbent) 72.5% – Winner
Joe Collins 27.5%
Congressional District 33 (includes Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, Venice, Playa del Rey)
Ted Lieu, (D-Calif., incumbent) 69% – Winner
James Bradley 31%
President of the United States of America
Joseph Biden 50.2% nationally | 71.58% in LA County – 248 electoral votes (at time of print)
Donald J. Trump 48.1% nationally | 26.60% in LA County – 214 electoral votes (at time of print)
(Too close to call at press time)