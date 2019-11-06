• The Exchange Club of Culver City joins city government and the Culver City Chamber of Commerce to host the inaugural Tribute to Heroes – Field of Valor, displaying a flag for each of the city’s first responders from Nov. 8 through Nov. 12 in Veterans Memorial Park. A ceremony honoring veterans and public safety personnel happens at 10 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 9) at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 4117 Overland Ave. Proceeds benefit New Directions for Veterans’ efforts to help homeless Los Angeles-area vets. culvertribute.org.

• Rep Ted Lieu is hosting a Conversations with Veterans forum for veterans and the public from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 10) at the West Los Angeles VA campus. Rose Garden, 11301 Wilshire Blvd. (323) 651-1040 or eventbrite.com

• The West Los Angeles VA campus hosts its annual Veterans Day celebration on Monday (Nov. 11) with a formal program from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by barbeque, music and entertainment for veterans and their families. Orlando Quad, 11301 Wilshire Blvd. losangeles.va.gov

• Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis and other community leaders honor the service of veterans with a program from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 11) at the city’s Veterans Memorial in Palisades Park, erected 20 years ago this week. Santa Monica Police Department explorers will post the colors. The event gives special recognition to Veterans for Peace, which maintains the Arlington West memorial on Santa Monica Beach. Ocean Avenue, between Arizona Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. sm.gov