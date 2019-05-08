Welcome the newest addition to the Westside’s art scene from 7 to 10 p.m. this Saturday (May 11). Housed in the Frank Gehry-designed Edgemar Complex, MainStay Gallery (2443 Main St., Santa Monica) debuts collections from international muralist and painter Ivotopia, the vibrant photographic landscapes of Michael Scott Adams, and textile sculptures by Emmy-nominated costume artist Swinda Reichelt. Email rsvp@mainstaygallery.com to get on the list.