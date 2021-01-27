Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel offers COVID-19 testing to the public

By Kamala Kirk

Over the past year, COVID-19 testing access has been limited and hard to find. Focused on the health of his team and community during the pandemic, Steve Farzam, owner of Shore Hotel, decided to take matters into his own hands by opening a testing site at his hotel.

After doing some research, he brought in licensed physician Dr. Jason Rhee to oversee the process of offering PCR and antibody tests. Dr. Rhee also supervised the necessary paperwork and confirmed the best logistics including setting up the supply chain, use of testing bays, drive-up and walk-up testing protocols, sharing of test results and waste disposal.

Shore Hotel has remained open since the beginning of the pandemic and is the first hotel in Santa Monica to offer COVID-19 testing to staff, locals and visitors. The service is managed by a separate company, 911 COVID Testing, and is performed in the open-air rear loading dock of the hotel located off Ocean Avenue.

“Sustainability is at the heart of Shore Hotel’s value proposition and that means ensuring the well-being and safety of our team,” said Gerry Peck, general manager of Shore Hotel. “We wanted to make sure they were taken care of and are pleased to say almost all of the hotel team has been tested.”

Open to the general public, the tests are scheduled online and conducted without leaving one’s car, although walk-ups are also permitted. The testing site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can handle up to 250 FDA-authorized tests daily including the COVID Antibody Rapid Test and the COVID Antigen Rapid Testing nasal swab. The attending medical team will offer results in the format requested: in-person within 10 minutes or by email in 24 hours. Testing costs $95 and up.

“Free weekly antibody testing is offered every week to our team, and their family members can access PCR and antibody tests for a reduced price, which can be reimbursed by their insurance,” Peck said. “Access to free on-site testing for staff has been a great decision as it offers an additional layer of safety and security, and makes our team feel more like a family. We strive to take care of each other and offering the COVID-19 tests on site is just another way for us to show how we care for them.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit 911covidtesting.as.me