A 28-year-old man who was grazed by an officer’s bullet during a scuffle with Santa Monica Police recorded short videos of the shooting’s aftermath and his subsequent treatment at a local hospital, then posted the footage on Facebook later that day.

Wolfgang Mountford of Van Nuys has been charged with resisting an officer with force or violence, Santa Monica Police Lt. Saul Rodriguez said. Mountford asserts in his videos and related Facebook posts that officers assaulted him and struck him “with something really hard on the back of my head.”

Police encountered Mountford in the 2000 block of Lincoln Court while responding to multiple calls after 2 a.m. Sunday (July 14) about a man trying to open car doors and throwing trash cans near 10th Street and Pacific Avenue. Police say Mountford attacked one of two responding officers as they exited a patrol car, and that the officer who was under attack fired his gun once at Mountford, striking him in the back of the head. The officer was not injured in the struggle, and there was no indication that Mountford had a weapon.

“The actual details of what caused the shooting are under investigation, and there was only one shot fired by a single officer,” Rodriguez said.

— Gary Walker