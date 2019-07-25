Public Health officials list locations where locals may have been exposed to the disease

By Joe Piasecki

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles by a local resident who contracted the disease outside the country. The department has issued a statement that people who visited that following places within the given timeframe may have been exposed to measles. There is no known risk of measles at these venues at the current time.

Sunday, July 14:

12:15 to 2:30 p.m. – Groundworks Coffee at 671 Rose Ave. in Venice

1 to 3 p.m. – Frontrunners Shoe Store at 11620 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood

1:45 to 4 p.m. – CVS at 11941 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood

5 to 7:15 p.m. – American Beauty at 425 Rose Ave. in Venice

Monday, July 15:

2:30 to 5 p.m. – Comerica Bank at 12001 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood

3:45 to 6:30 p.m. – Groundworks Coffee at 811 Traction Ave. in Downtown L.A.’s Arts District

8:30 to 11 p.m. – California Chicken at 2401 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica

Tuesday, July 16:

7:30 to 10:30 p.m. – Equinox Gym, 201 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

There have been 16 measles cases among Los Angeles County residents so far this year, plus eight non-resident cases detected among people traveling through the area.

“For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash,” said Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. “Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others.”