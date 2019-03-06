Celebrate standout local women on Monday (March 11) at the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce’s annual Organization of Women Leaders’ (OWL) International Women’s Day Breakfast. This year’s OWLie honorees are Apple Music Beats 1 Global Head of Operations Julie Pilat and author/activist/speaker Marianne Williamson, who is currently running for president. Rise early for a 7 a.m. breakfast and plenty of networking opportunities with local businesswomen and community leaders. Tickets are $80 for non-members and can be purchased at smchamber.com/owl.