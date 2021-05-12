Airport Marina Counseling Service raises nearly $250,000 at Spring Celebration

By Kamala Kirk

On May 6, community mental health supporters rallied virtually at Airport Marina Counseling Service’s (AMCS) 17th annual Spring into Well-Being Celebration. The event celebrated AMCS’ Champion of Mental Health, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, which has been instrumental in helping the organization become an indispensable part of the county’s mental health care safety net.

Nearly $250,000 was raised to support the organization’s efforts to deliver low-cost community mental health services and train new mental health therapists. AMCS is a nonprofit, community-based mental health clinic that has server the greater LAX area including Westchester, Culver City, Marina del Rey, Playa del Rey, Santa Monica and Venice since 1961.

AMCS offers comprehensive therapeutic services to individuals, children and families, couples and older adults, many of who would otherwise have little access to counseling. It has continued to expand and grow its programs and services, and provides an array of successful programs – both at the clinic and off-site – to meet the needs of people of all ages.

The event was emceed by retired NBC4 weathercaster Fritz Coleman and guests included key local community and businesses leaders such as Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin.

“We are so excited that the community recognizes the important role AMCS plays in making sure everyone has access to mental health services,” said AMCS CEO Eden Garcia-Balis. “We were excited to honor Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Joanne Laguna-Kennedy, who accepted the award on behalf of the hospital, for all they have done to help the clinic improve and enhance the mental health services we provide to the community.”