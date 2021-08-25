Young boy’s note from Playa Vista found on beach in Ventura

By Kamala Kirk

Recently, a group of dedicated beach cleaners were picking up trash on Hollywood Beach in Ventura County when they discovered a message in a bottle near Lifeguard Tower #3.

“At about 8:30 a.m., they stopped to ask us for help in opening the bottle to be able to extract the rolled paper and be able to read the message,” said Juliana Sproles. “We used a car key to saw a slit in the plastic Life Water bottle.”

The message read: “Hello, my name is Coleman. I live in Playa Vista. Whoever you are, come to Playa Beach.”

“We really would like to let Coleman know we thank him for his message and his invitation to come to Playa Vista,” Sproles said. “We want to send him good vibes for his next beach adventures. And we thank the beach goers for their trash pickup too.”