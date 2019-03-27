Gamble for a good cause from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday (March 30) with the Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the service organization’s clubhouse at 8039 W. Manchester Blvd., the WCPDR hosts a Monte Carlo Casino Night fundraiser, featuring Vegas-style games (craps and blackjack), raffles, an Italian-style buffet dinner, live music, dancing and a champagne toast. Tickets are $60 presale or $65 at the door; proceeds benefit local charities. Cocktail attire and RSVPs requested. Call (310) 871-4084 to reserve a ticket.