Recess partners with Alfred Coffee to create limited-time beverage

By Kamala Kirk

Consumer wellness and lifestyle brand Recess has partnered with Alfred Coffee to create the ultimate mood-boosting summer drink.

Made with peach blossom white tea, orange syrup, milk and Recess Mood Powder, the limited-time Spotlight Drink special will be offered at select Alfred Coffee locations in Los Angeles including Abbot Kinney.

Recess Mood Powders help relax and hydrate with a functional blend of magnesium, passionflower, L-theanine, electrolytes and active B6 – everything your body needs to boost mood and mental energy. Made with natural true-to-fruit flavors, no sugar and zero calories, the power can be added to any Alfred’s beverage.

The drink is available until July 22. A 16 oz drink costs $6 and a 24 oz drink costs $6.50.