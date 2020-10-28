Compiled by Anthony Torrise

With county health officials recommending Angelenos forego traditional trick-or-treating rituals, this year’s Halloween is going to be anything but normal. But that doesn’t mean being festive has to stop. Restaurants are finding ways to safely celebrate the supernatural holiday many of us have known and loved since childhood. While there have been plenty of tricks this year, you can find spooky good treats at these local spots this Halloween.

Ghoulish Cupcakes, Ouija Board Cookies & More @ Playa Provisions

Playa Provisions pastry chef Kristin Feuer has whipped up these festive treats, and they are only available until the end of October. Ghost Cupcakes come with tasty ghost meringue toppers, the Boston “Scream” Pie comes with a topping of dark chocolate ganache and custard filling, and the Trick or Treat Ice Cream is a classic vanilla topped with Kit Kats, peanut butter cups, and M&M’s. The Pumpkin Dream Bar is a fall-themed treat available until the end of November. It’s dipped in white chocolate, so it’s every bit as sweet and savory as it is refreshing.

Apple fritters will also be available but only for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. They are made with fresh apples and are fried to order. To top it off, Feuer is using apple brandy infused caramel to sweeten them up even more!

You can also order up a custom Ouija cookie or cake through the end of October. Pricing varies by design, but it is a fun and supernaturally sweet addition to any occasion!

Playa Provisions is located at 119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey. Call (310) 683-5019 or visit playaprovisions.com.

Cozy Up with Tacos & A Serape Blanket from Lanea

Known for their addictive handmade tacos and tempting happy hour specials, Lanea is back at it with a Dia de los Muertos to-go pack that comes with six tacos, two cocktails, chips and pico de gallo. With that comes a Mexican serape blanket, a cazadores candle holder and shot glasses to create your own fiesta at home. You may also want to try a new arrival on the menu: The Beyond Taco with gluten-free corn and Beyond Meat. The tacos are best ordered in large quantities because they’re street-style (i.e. small but delicious), and you’ll want to make sure you have plenty to snack on during your Halloween or Day of the Dead celebration.

Lanea is located at 217 Broadway, Santa Monica. Call (424) 265-7437 or visit gotolanea.com.