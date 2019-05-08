Pick up some last-minute gifts for the heroic matriarchs in your life during the Mother’s Day Open House on Saturday (May 11) at Ten Women Gallery. The Santa Monica co-op gallery, which has been supporting local female artists for 25 years and currently features empowering pieces by 25 fabulous female creatives, offers a selection of artworks for 10% off, a live mosaic demonstration and free refreshments from 4 to 8 p.m. at 2719 Main St., Santa Monica. Visit tenwomengallery.com/events