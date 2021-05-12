Rooftop Cinema Club returns to Santa Monica, debuts new venue in El Segundo

By Kamala Kirk

After a wildly successful run last winter, Rooftop Cinema Club (RCC) has returned to the Santa Monica Airport, announcing a new line-up of socially distanced movie screenings that will play every night of the week throughout May.

“We’re excited to reopen our premier drive-in experience in the heart of the Westside,” said RCC founder Gerry Cottle. “Guests can enjoy movies under the stars in the age of social distancing while having a safe ‘away from home’ experience from the security of their own vehicles. Movies will be projected onto a 52-foot screen and audio will be broadcast through the FM transmitter radio on their car. Guests are welcome to bring their own food, but we are also offering concessions through a completely contactless system.”

In addition to award-winning films, attendees can look forward to a “We Love LA” lineup, a “90s Weekend”, family-friendly flicks and cult classics. The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport will offer two screenings on most days: a prime screening starting between 8 and 8:30 p.m. followed by a late screening starting between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m.

“We’ve missed our fellow Angelenos and being able to explore LA over the past year, so we’re kicking off our return to LA with some of our favorite quintessential LA movies,” Cottle said. “Both at The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport and at our newest Rooftop venue, Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, we’re showing favorites like ‘Clueless’, ‘La La Land’ and ‘The Big Lebowski.’ We couldn’t think of a better way to return to the City of Angels than with a weekend dedicated to the movies that showcase everything we love about the city.”

The El Segundo venue sits atop a four-floor parking structure with mountain views, ocean breezes and open skies. Guests will enjoy watching movies through state-of-the-art personal headphones and a crystal-clear picture on the big screen. They can choose two different types of seating arrangements: single lounge seats for one or double-width loveseats for two. Standard tickets range from $18.50 to $26, depending on the type of ticket and day of the week.

Also available on the rooftop are lawn games; popcorn, candy and movie snacks with contactless order and pickup at the box office; a full bar complete with craft cocktails, beer and wine; and The Urban Oven will be parked onsite, serving up artisanal wood-fired pizzas from their truck.

“We’re bringing back the same highly-rated experience that our guests loved earlier this year with safety at the forefront,” Cottle shared. “That being said, we’re always trying to uplevel our experience for guests. With the reopening, we’ve refreshed our décor and added a new photo moment onsite for guests to enjoy. We also will be introducing roller skating servers to deliver concessions directly to vehicles once LA moves into the yellow tier. We’ll be announcing more exciting things coming soon this summer.”

RCC is also bringing back bi-monthly community screenings on select Wednesdays at $10 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy, with $5 from each ticket sale going directly to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“During the winter season, our guests helped us raise more than $15,000 for the food bank through these screenings, and we’re happy to continue the tradition of giving back through the magic of movies,” Cottle said.

For more information, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com.