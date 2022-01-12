Christina Davis named executive director of PBID

By Kamala Kirk

After 17 years as the president/CEO for LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce, Christina Davis accepted the executive director role for The Gateway Los Angeles Property Business Improvement District (PBID). Her last day with the Chamber will be Jan. 14.

PBID oversees 40 properties adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport where property owners tax themselves to make their community cleaner, safer and more vibrant for visitors, employees and businesses.

“Christina has been a dynamic CEO and I know that our membership will miss her leadership in the organization, said Board Chair Rae Lamothe. “Under her leadership, the Chamber has flourished and become a vital organization for local businesses to join. Her leadership will be missed, but we know she will continue to contribute to the chamber in new ways.”

Davis started her career with the chamber in December 2004 and was promoted to the role of president/CEO in April 2006. During her time at the chamber, she has grown the organization’s budget, membership numbers and prestige, earned the chamber countless awards and accolades, and launched a multitude of programs to support small and large businesses.

She also continued to grow the chamber’s community initiatives including the beloved LAX Coastal Fourth of July Parade and the Teacher Eddy Awards. During the pandemic, she led her team through the quick move to virtual programming, creating a robust offering of ways businesses could connect, network and find support while keeping the membership and budget stable.

“The LAX Coastal Chamber and the communities we serve hold such a special place in my heart,” Davis said. “The chamber has made great strides during my time here, and it has truly become a force in supporting business and community in our area and beyond.

“I am incredibly pleased with the work we have accomplished, but what I am most proud of is our financial stability, Leadership Academy program, and the formation of the LAX Coastal Education Foundation. I feel truly blessed to have been given the opportunity to lead the chamber and work with some wonderful business leaders.”

Most recently, Davis and incoming Board Chair Joe Coleman helmed the organization’s first comprehensive strategic plan, ensuring the organization continues to thrive, remain relevant and serve its 500-plus members.

“I always say our chamber is about building relationships with people,” Davis said. “I have been honored to serve in this role and be able to connect so many wonderful people and businesses together to create a stronger community. In my new role at Gateway, I will continue to be an advocate and fierce supporter of the chamber and its programs, including Leadership Academy.”

Chad Maender, vice president of membership, has been promoted to the role of president/CEO for LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce. He previously served as executive director of the Mid-Valley YMCA, running an operating budget of over $3 million annually.

“Shifting into the CEO role, I plan to build on the incredible foundation that Christina has built during her tenure,” Maender said.

“Christina has left a profound impact on the many businesses and organizations across our community and has built this chamber from the ground up. All of the great qualities of our organization came from the culture she created. It’s an exciting time in LA, and in particular the LAX Coastal community, as we are set to be the ‘front door’ to the world in the next seven-plus years. We will be maximizing our resources to be a relevant and strategic partner so that all of our businesses can thrive and benefit.”