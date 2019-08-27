Compiled by Bliss Bowen and Andy Vasoyan

Bombino, Jessica Delijani + Los Angeles Arabs Orchestra @ Santa Monica Pier Sept. 4

Perhaps the most virtuosic Tuareg guitarist to emerge from the Sahara since Tinariwen, Omara “Bombino” Moctar’s incendiary fretwork and hypnotic, yearning desert blues are likely to pack the pier with head-bobbing dancers when he headlines on the mainstage. Disco Shrine and Los Angeles Arabs Orchestra also perform, making this one of those fascinating, culture-bridging concerts that make life in L.A. so vibrant.

Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. Free admission. (310) 458-8901; santamonicapier.org/twilight

Bon Iver + Sharon Van Etten @ The Forum Sept. 14 & 15

It would have just felt wrong hearing Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon perform the shivery songs from 2007’s inward-looking “For Emma, Forever Ago” at The Forum, but it works for the recently released “i, i,” a declaration of creative and social engagement. It’ll be an interesting sonic pairing with Van Etten, whose darkly intimate “Remind Me Tomorrow” registered strongly with parents and rock critics this year.

3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. $45.50+. (310) 330-7300; fabulousforum.com

Chance the Rapper @ The Forum Sept. 16

The conscientious Grammy-winning Chicago rapper’s new album “The Big Day” boasts a starry guest list ranging from Nicki Minaj to Randy Newman, so who knows who’ll make “special guest” appearances onstage. Easier to predict: smart wordplay, bright beats and celebrations of marriage, fatherhood, gospel and community.

3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. $59-$129. (310) 330-7300; fabulousforum.com

Joey Alexander Trio @ The Broad Stage Sept. 22

The Indonesian-born piano prodigy has toured the world since releasing his Grammy-nominated debut four years ago at age 11. Now 16, he’s still touring behind last year’s “Eclipse,” a collection of original compositions and melodic reinterpretations of John Coltrane, The Beatles and avowed jazz hero Bill Evans.

1310 11th St., Santa Monica. $69-$99. (310) 434-3200; thebroadstage.org

Dead Rock West @ McCabe’s Guitar Shop Sept. 22

Yearning for some good ole fashion heartland rock — stuff that sounds like Springsteen and a dash of Bryan Adams with a sprinkle of Fleetwood Mac? Dead Rock West has you covered, bringing nostalgic jams to the one-and-only McCabe’s Guitar Shop. You’ll swear it was the summer of ’69.

3101 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica. $20. (310) 828-4497; mccabes.com

Chick Corea with Christian McBride & Brian Blade @ UCLA’s Royce Hall Oct. 3

The veteran jazz pianist and composer, backed by his new Spanish Heart Band, celebrates his most recent album “Antidote” in concert; expect atmospheric arrangements and instrumentation, including an elegant revival of “The Yellow Nimbus” with flamenco guitar. It should be a night of deeply felt jazz, especially with McBride and Blade on the bill.

340 Royce Drive, Westwood. $39+. (310) 825-2101; cap.ucla.edu

Lula Wiles @ McCabe’s Guitar Shop Oct. 19

The acclaimed folk trio — fiddler/guitarist/banjoist Isa Burke, guitarist Eleanor Buckland, and upright bassist Masi Obomsawin — mix traditional tunes with contemporary commentary. Insightfully phrased songs like “Hometown” and “If I Don’t Go” (from their sophomore album “What Will We Do”) honor their rural Maine beginnings in silken three-part harmony.

3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. $20. (310) 828-4497; mccabes.com

Aaron Neville Duo @ UCLA’s Royce Hall Nov. 2

The breakout pop star of New Orleans’ beloved Neville Brothers plans to revisit his pop hits and songs celebrating his family and musical heritage with longtime keyboardist Michael Goods, an intimate setup that complements his vulnerable vibrato and soulful interpretations.

340 Royce Drive, Westwood. $39+. (310) 825-2101; cap.ucla.edu

Signifyin’ Blues 2019 Benefit @ Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel Nov. 7 – 10

This four-day celebration of music, soul, community and the origins of blues benefits veteran jazz stylist Barbara Morrison’s nonprofit California Jazz & Blues Museum. Performers and lecturers include Morrison, Keb’ Mo’, Brother Yusef, Rev. Tall Tree, Lenny “Fuzzy” Rankins, Dan Seeff’s Blacktop Trio, Cheyenne Amen, Bleaux Bros and Big Mama Thornton Burial Project leader Erica Brown.

9620 Airport Blvd., Westchester. $49+. signifyinblues.com

Sergio Mendes + Bebel Gilberto @ UCLA’s Royce Hall Nov. 16

If we have to tell you who Sergio Mendes is, then you need to go see Sergio Mendes. The Brazilian superstar’s five-decade-plus career took bossa nova to new heights in the States. Bring some dancing shoes for this 60th anniversary celebration of the genre: Mendes’ unique fusion of jazz and funk with Brazilian beats will have you in the mood to groove, along with the smoky sounds of Brazilian chanteuse Bebel Gilberto (daughter of bossa nova pioneer João Gilberto).

340 Royce Drive, Westwood. $39+. (310) 825-2101; cap.ucla.edu