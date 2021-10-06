ProviStar Acupuncture offers a holistic approach to medicine

By Sebastian Lipstein

Acupuncture has become an increasingly popular form of alternative medicine used to treat physical and mental conditions. Even though treatments such as acupuncture and cupping may seem like new trends due to athletes like Michael Phelps and Draymond Green that are fans of them, they have been practiced in China for more than 3,000 years.

“Acupuncture is a holistic approach to healing that treats the root cause of the disease,” said Dr. Heidi Guiyab, owner of the newly opened ProviStar Acupuncture in Westchester. “Acupuncture needles are thin, hair-like needles that are gently inserted into the skin and muscles of the body, and are subsequently activated by manual hand or electrical stimulation, which produces a dull or heavy sensation without eliciting pain. In TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine), the energy flow called Qi is an abstract mechanism of action that is known to have an important role in the pathways that allow the human body to self-regulate.”

Guiyab added, “Studies have shown that acupuncture points affect the central nervous system, increases circulation of the blood, and allows the body to heal itself naturally by releasing brain chemicals. An array of ailments such as musculoskeletal and joint pain, addiction, asthma, nausea, female and male reproductive system issues, mental health problems and more can be effectively treated by acupuncture as a standalone or in combination with conventional medicine.”

In short, acupuncture balances the flow of Qi, improving one’s health. In addition to treating physical pain, it’s also used for mental health improvement, as 40 to 50% of Guiyab’s patients see her for that sole reason.

“Environmental toxicity, high stress and bad diet are major culprits leading to chronic diseases,” Guiyab said. “This is an obstruction in the body so we treat it by attaining a balanced circulation of flow of energy called Qi. In addition, acupuncture has an effect on the neurotransmitters that secrete hormones such as dopamine and serotonin, which allows the body to start to heal.”

Aspects of TCM like acupuncture and cupping have been proven to reduce pain and improve well-being in studies conducted by the National Institute of Health. Guiyab is well-educated and experienced in TCM. After coming to America from the Philippines at the age of 12, she completed her bachelor’s degree in health and wellness, then pursued her master’s and doctorate degrees in acupuncture and Chinese medicine at Pacific College of Health and Science.

Guiyab has experience in orthopedics and pain management, mental and emotional health issues, and women’s health. She has also participated in integrative medicine residencies at Columbia University, Veterans Clinic and Kamwo Herbal Pharmacy.

What sets Guiyab apart from typical medical practitioners is the extra personal touch she provides to her patients. Oftentimes doctor’s offices can feel cold and unfriendly, but at ProviStar Guiyab makes it a point to provide a warm and inviting ambiance for her patients so they feel comfortable at all times.

Guiyab’s drive to be a practitioner and clinic owner stems from simply being a witness to her patients’ physical, mental and emotional improvement. ProviStar Acupuncture is a place where patients can expect a high level of care and a personal relationship with Guiyab on their path to healing.

“I personally would like to see a more comprehensive health care approach that integrates both Western and Eastern medical modalities, which puts the patient at the center and achieves optimal health,” Guiyab said.

ProviStar Acupuncture

8701 Truxton Ave., Los Angeles

310-627-2524

provistaracupuncture.com