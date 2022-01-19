Santa Monica High School expands with sustainable Discovery Building

By Kamala Kirk

Santa Monica High School recently hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new Discovery Building.

Architecture firm HED (Harley Ellis Devereaux), in collaboration with Moore Ruble Yudell Architects & Planners, designed the new academic complex that has transformed the school’s North Campus. It has elevated educational, cultural and recreational pursuits; improved campus access and circulation, and supports whole child development and diverse learning styles.

The five-story, 280,000-square-foot complex fosters social interactions and strengthens the sense of community on the campus. Wrapped around an open-entry courtyard, the innovative structure is designed as an “open building” with a flexible open-column grid, raised floor and non-load bearing walls that can be reconfigured over time.

The new complex is sustainable and flexible, featuring displacement ventilation, photovoltaic and solar thermal arrays, and a two-story living green wall. Outdoor classrooms, including a rooftop hydroponic garden and science classrooms, connect students with the natural world to support hands-on learning, while interior classrooms are organized around common spaces to build on a sense of belonging, identity and interconnectivity.

Additional features include a publicly accessible 50-meter pool, a central kitchen and dining facility, medically fragile suite and labs, and parking.