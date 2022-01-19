Senator Ben Allen, a Samohi alumni and current Santa Monica resident, spoke at the event. Photo Courtesy of Santa Monica High School

Santa Monica High School expands with sustainable Discovery Building

By Kamala Kirk

Santa Monica High School recently hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new Discovery Building.

Architecture firm HED (Harley Ellis Devereaux), in collaboration with Moore Ruble Yudell Architects & Planners, designed the new academic complex that has transformed the school’s North Campus. It has elevated educational, cultural and recreational pursuits; improved campus access and circulation, and supports whole child development and diverse learning styles.

The five-story, 280,000-square-foot complex fosters social interactions and strengthens the sense of community on the campus. Wrapped around an open-entry courtyard, the innovative structure is designed as an “open building” with a flexible open-column grid, raised floor and non-load bearing walls that can be reconfigured over time.

The new complex is sustainable and flexible, featuring displacement ventilation, photovoltaic and solar thermal arrays, and a two-story living green wall. Outdoor classrooms, including a rooftop hydroponic garden and science classrooms, connect students with the natural world to support hands-on learning, while interior classrooms are organized around common spaces to build on a sense of belonging, identity and interconnectivity.
Additional features include a publicly accessible 50-meter pool, a central kitchen and dining facility, medically fragile suite and labs, and parking.

