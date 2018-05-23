The bracing odor of spray paint and the rhythm of rap music filled the air behind Google HQ and Gold’s Gym in Venice on April 21, when members of

L.A.’s street art community and the nonprofit Setting the Pace foundation transformed fences on Third Avenue between Rose and Sunset into city-sanctioned graffiti art walls.

Vendors showing off sunglasses, T-shirts and canvases celebrating street art culture lined the middle of the road between Sunset and Rose, while graffiti artists suffused mesh-covered fencing on either side of the street with whimsical figures and exuberant graffiti script. DJ Toprank from OG Huskey Radio provided the beats, while female street artist Lashes spray painted a cartoon Pink Panther. San Gabriel Valley-based Lalo made a giant graffiti-style skull.

Street artist Mores of the Compton-based KCC Crew appreciated how the event brought graffiti artists of all ages together.

“We’re celebrating 40 years of L.A. graffiti. It’s a good opportunity to meet new, upcoming artists and old pioneers, legends,” he said. “This place is very good for the new generation coming up.”

— Christina Campodonico