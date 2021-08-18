City National Bank opens location in downtown Santa Monica

By Kamala Kirk

As part of its continued growth in 2021, City National Bank opened a new office in downtown Santa Monica in addition to downtown Los Angeles on Bunker Hill. Since the start of the pandemic, the bank has opened seven new branches, including five on the East Coast in 2020.

This marks the bank’s second Santa Monica location. The first, located in the Water Garden on 26th Street, reopened on July 12 after it was remodeled during the pandemic.

“It was important for us to have a presence in downtown Santa Monica and be part of the walkable downtown core that the city is developing,” said Erich Klein, senior vice president and head of branch strategy and innovation at City National Bank. “We especially wanted to build our presence there so we could better serve small businesses, entrepreneurs and other professionals as the economy reopens. Santa Monica draws more than 8 million visitors a year, and we’re excited to support our clients as they drive activity in the area.”

Jennifer Rueda, senior vice president and group branch manager with City National’s Personal & Business Banking Division, has been chosen to lead both Santa Monica locations. Rueda is based in Santa Monica and works directly with clients and colleagues to deliver personalized service to entrepreneurs, professionals, business owners and their families.

The branches are opening in line with the latest state and local pandemic requirements, and all are following health and safety best practices.

With $83.4 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through locations in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Miami. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $93.2 billion in client investment assets.

“These new and renovated branches in downtown LA and Santa Monica are a symbol of City National’s commitment to providing clients with premier banking services and experiences,” said Scott Witter, executive vice president and head of Personal & Business Banking at City National Bank. “The bank was founded in this community more than 67 years ago, and we remain fully committed to serving the best interests of our clients and colleagues throughout Los Angeles.”