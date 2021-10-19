Kaiser Permanente and Target Corp. offer primary care and check-ups in Culver City

By Kamala Kirk

A new Kaiser Permanente-staffed retail health clinic in Culver City recently opened to offer convenient care to both members and non-members.

The new Target Clinic will offer various primary care services including flu shots, physicals, allergy relief, tuberculosis tests and wellness check-ups for children and adults. Basic dermatology services are also available, in addition to vaccinations and treatment for some illnesses such as strep throat, sinus pain, earaches and asthma.

Kaiser Permanente is staffing the new clinic with courteous medical professionals, including licensed nurse practitioners and licensed vocational nurses. The clinic also features physicians available via telemedicine consultations, giving Target guests and members of the community additional access to Kaiser Permanente’s high-quality and affordable health care services.

“We are proud of our continued partnership with Target Corp. and are excited to be opening another Target Clinic in the West Los Angeles area,” said Dr. Kirk Tamaddon, area medical director and chief of staff, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center. “We look forward to expanding our service offerings and providing convenient and high-quality health care to the Culver City Community.”

There are now 31 Target Clinics affiliated with Kaiser Permanente across Southern California. Target Clinics accept a broad range of health insurance plans and major credit, debit and health savings account (HSA) cards. All Target Clinics are open seven days a week and patients can schedule an appointment online.

“When guests enter our Target Clinics, they can expect to receive patient-centered health care in a welcoming and familiar setting,” Tamaddon added.

Kaiser Permanente

Target Clinic

10820 Jefferson Blvd.,

Culver City

310-558-0811

kptargetclinic.org