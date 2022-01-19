The Shay opens in Culver City

By Kamala Kirk

To celebrate its grand opening in Culver City’s Ivy Station, The Shay, a Destination by Hyatt hotel, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Among those in attendance at the event were Culver City Mayor Alex Fish, Colin Diaz, Culver City Chamber president and CEO; Todd Tipton, economic development director for the City of Culver City; and Sol Blumenfeld, community development director for the City of Culver City.

Designed by KFA Architects with interiors by Studio Collective, The Shay is a 148-room property that features Culver City’s only curated rooftop pool experience offering pop-up events such as yoga classes, music shows and comedy sets that are open to guests and the public.

It has two dining concepts from Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant: etta, a wood-fired eatery on the ground floor; and Celestina, a Mexican-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar on the roof deck. Its sprawling campus offers indoor-outdoor spaces designed by famed Studio Collective featuring local artwork.

The hotel’s urban interior boasts details like leather-wrapped handrails, patinated metals and native hardwoods that allude to Culver City’s industrious past.

A property-wide art collection includes 35 locally commissioned murals, textiles, installations and portraits, each accompanied by a unique QR code that invites visitors to learn more about the artist.

“I’ve fallen in love with Culver City, living right outside the legendary Helms Bakery,” said Ryan Parker, general manager of The Shay. “There’s so much to offer between the independent businesses that operate here and the community’s creative spirit. The Shay anchors this extraordinary neighborhood with a convivial new space for inventive professionals in the Arts District, locals passing through the new Culver City Metro station, and business travelers convening after a productive meeting at Ivy Station. It’s our great pleasure to share something new and vibrant with the World of Hyatt.”

The Shay

8801 Washington Boulevard,

Culver City

424-361-6700