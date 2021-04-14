Kaiser Permanente offers vaccines at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles Westside

By Kamala Kirk

On March 24, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles announced the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccination site at the Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles Westside in Culver City.

Vaccines are available to eligible Kaiser Permanente members and non-members regardless of insurance. During the first day of operation, Kaiser Permanente staff administered approximately 500 doses at the new site.

Vaccination appointments and doses will vary depending on vaccine availability. Kaiser Permanente will expand vaccine eligibility based on vaccine availability and changing guidelines from the state.

“With the COVID-19 vaccine, our goal is to serve as many people as efficiently and as equitable as possible,” said Lilit Zibari, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles senior vice president. “Adding a new vaccination site will allow us to do just that. We are grateful to the

Marriott for their partnership. Together, we will continue to move closer to beating this virus.”

Those interested in receiving a vaccine are required to make an appointment by calling 1-833-574-2273 or visiting kp.org/covidvaccine