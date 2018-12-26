19+ westside Parties to usher in 2019

Compiled by Brian Marks

We’ve almost reached the end of 2018, and for many people 2019 can’t come soon enough. New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to put all the excesses and failures of the past year out of mind, if only for a single night. Here are some of our favorite events to send off the past year and ring in the new.

Marina del Rey

Fireworks & Glow Party @ Burton Chace Park

This family-friendly event starts early enough for the kids, and with dancing, face painting, bubbles, a photo booth and food trucks, there’s plenty to occupy them. The ball drops twice, at 8:59 and 11:59 p.m., in case you want to make an early exit.

13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey. Free. (424) 526-7900; mdrholidays.com

Midnight on the Marina @ SALT Restaurant and Bar

Dance the night away with DJs and a great harbor view at Marina del Rey Hotel’s snazzy restaurant and bar. Gaze over the water at the marina’s two fireworks displays — one at 9 p.m., another at midnight — with a complimentary champagne toast for the latter. Be sure to wear your best cocktail attire. Festivities start at 8 p.m.

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey. $50+. (310) 301-1000; Search “Midnight on the Marina” at eventbrite.com.

NYE Party @ Brennan’s

Fuel your night with some major carb loading, including an unlimited buffet, four-hour open bar (starting at 8 p.m.) and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Rock and pop band the Decadent Decades supply the live tunes.

4089 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey. $100. (424) 443-5119. brennansla.com

New Year’s Eve Dessert and Cocktail Cruise in the Marina

Enjoy a wide selection of chef-prepared desserts aboard a Hornblower yacht, followed by dancing and reveling on the water. Includes a complimentary glass of champagne. Vessels depart from Fisherman’s Village at 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.

13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. $136.50. (310) 301-9900; hornblower.com

Beachside New Year’s @ Jamaica Bay Inn

For those focused on a great meal, this three-course prix fixe meal for two is one of your best bets. The latter part of evening features East and West Coast ball drop celebrations (at 9 p.m. and midnight respectively) with live music and hors d’oeuvres.

4175 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 439-3033; jamaicabayinn.com

Balloon Drop @ Tony P’s Dockside Grill

Arrive after 9 p.m. and your table is yours until 2019. Party the night away in the restaurant’s tavern, which hosts DJs, a champagne toast and midnight balloon drop.

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. $20 for those skipping dinner. (310) 823-4534; tonyps.com

New Year’s Eve Countdown @ Whiskey Red’s

If you’re interested in a sterling view of the waterfront, Whiskey Red’s enormous patio makes an appealing choice. From 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., guests can partake of a decadent buffet featuring seafood and hardy American favorites, plus champagne.

3813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. $75 to $95. (310) 823.4522; whiskeyreds2019.eventbrite.com

Santa Monica

Westside Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Ball @ 1212 Santa Monica

Those interested in dancing in a club atmosphere should seek out the party at 1212 Santa Monica. The multi-level space hosts hors d’oeuvres from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by a champagne toast and countdown. VIP tables and bottle service are also available.

1212 Third St. Promenade, Santa Monica. $40 to $60 in advance;

$50 to $70 day of. (310) 576-9996; 1212nye2019.eventbrite.com

Santa Monica New Year’s Eve Pub Crawl @ Circle Bar

Sometimes it’s best to cut out all the frills and just focus on good old-fashioned drinking to bring in the new year. Check in at Circle Bar (2926 Main St.) or Barney’s Beanery (1351 3rd St.) between 6 and 10 p.m. (But no later, or you you may miss the party.) And be sure to arrange a lift to and from.

2926 Main St., Santa Monica. $48.36. (323) 604-6030; Search “Santa Monica New Year’s Eve Pub Crawl” at eventbrite.com.

Crawl Til the Ball Falls @ West End

Sample the drink specials at West End Nightclub’s bar crawl if you prefer more of a club atmosphere. Check-in happens from 6 to 11 p.m. The bar crawl map and list of specials is released 24 hours in advance.

1301 5th St., Santa Monica. $15. (310) 384-3789; Search “Crawl Til the Ball Falls” at eventbrite.com.

The Toledo Show @ Harvelle’s Santa Monica

Jazz and funk aficionados would do well to catch this show (9 p.m.), featuring Toledo and his scintillating mix of avant-jazz, smoky vocals, funky horns, stunning choreography and free champagne at midnight.

1432 4th St., Santa Monica. $25. (310) 395-1676; santamonica.harvells.com

NYE @ Hotel Shangri-La Rooftop

This indoor/outdoor rooftop celebration lets attendees welcome the new year in style starting at 9 p.m. The dinner offer includes a complimentary bottle of champagne, a cocktail reception and a five-course dinner until the midnight celebration, or there’s a cheaper bar option including DJs and a drink package.

1301 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica. $90+. (310) 394-2791; shangrila-hotel.com/offers

New Year’s Eve @ The Room

This fun cocktail bar and lounge features a DJ set of ’80s and ’90s classics mixed in with Top 40 hits, as well as party favors and a midnight countdown. Arrive prior to 9:30 p.m. for half off admission.

1325 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. $20 to $40. (866) 687-4499; Search “New Year’s Eve at The Room Santa Monica” at eventbrite.com.

Venice

New Year’s Eve Tropical Party, Shangri-La-La @ James’ Beach

This Polynesian-themed party features Tiki decorations, waterfalls and a tropical atmosphere. Sample drinks from three bars and enjoy a four-course meal from chef Eddie Posada. Snag a reservation soon before tables are gone.

60 N. Venice Blvd., Venice. $29 to $86. (310) 823-5396; jamesbeach.com

The Brobots @ Surfside

If you want to rock out but you’re looking for a departure from the standard clubby DJ sets, the Brobots show at Surfside might be right up your alley. The three-piece cover group seamlessly weaves in every kind of rock ’n’ roll imaginable starting at 8 p.m.

23 Windward Ave., Venice. Free with RSVP or $10 at the door. (424) 256-7894; surfsidevenice.com/play

New Year’s Eve Dance Party @ Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy

The oldest bar in Venice offers two musical experiences to choose from in its dual space starting at 9 p.m. Mr Choc’s funky sounds will invade the Del Monte, while Vinyl Don will cook up a set of ’80s classics in the Townhouse. Includes complimentary party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

52 Windward Ave., Venice. $30. (310) 392-4040. townhousevenice.com/nye

New Year’s Eve Venice Beach Bash @ Canal Club

The Canal Club turns their New Year’s festivities into an all-evening affair. Early birds can grab happy hour specials from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a dinner with champagne toast from 7 to 10 p.m. From then until 1:30 a.m. it’s all-out partying with a live DJ.

2025 Pacific Ave., Venice. $25+. (310) 823-3878; canalclubvenice.com

Rooftop Celebration @ Hotel Erwin

Ring in the New Year under the stars at Venice’s only rooftop lounge and bar. A lineup of DJs, a full menu of drinks and snacks (including chocolate-covered fortune cookies), party favors, a champagne toast and a photo booth make for a memorable evening starting at 9 p.m. Reserve a table for $80 per person, or float your way around the party for $20. Tickets are $60 for hotel guests.

1697 Pacific Ave., Venice. $20 to $80. (310) 452-1111; Search “New Year’s Eve at Hotel Erwin’s” at eventbrite.com.

Westchester & Del Rey

New Year’s Eve Mariachi Show @ Casa Sanchez

Casa Sanchez offers a compelling mix of Mexican cuisine with Latin music. Starting at 9 p.m., dig into a three-course meal accompanied by a live m ariachi dinner show. Yari More’s Latin Band, dancing and a midnight toast follow.

4500 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles. $80 to $100. (310) 397-9999; Casa-sanchez.com/events

New Year’s Eve @ Melody Bar & Grill

If you’re looking for a hot dance spot (that also happens to be near LAX), DJ Brad Rush will be spinning tunes starting at 9 p.m. Unlike most NYE events, there’s no cover.

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles. (310) 670-1994; melodylax.com