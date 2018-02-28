Arrest Made in Sunset Park Murder

Santa Monica police have identified a suspect in the killing of 88-year-old John Hautz, who was found dead in his home in the 2300 block of 34th Street on New Year’s Day.

Roy Antonio Davis, 26, of Los Angeles — who was already in jail on an unrelated robbery charge — has been charged with burglary and murder, said SMPD Lt. Saul Rodriguez.

“Through forensic evidence, including a sizeable amount of evidence left in the immediate area, our detectives were able to link the suspect to the crime.” Rodriguez said. “When we determined that he was our main suspect, we moved quickly to locate him and found out that he was already in police custody.”

Davis had been arrested in Hollywood on Feb. 4, posted $1,000 bail, was arrested again on Feb. 7, and remains in county jail.

— Gary Walker

Westchester Airport Post Office to Close

As LAX initiates construction of a new light-rail connected ground transportation hub in what used to be Manchester Square, the L.A.-Airport Finance Station Post Office at 9029 Airport Blvd. is going to have to get out of the way.

The U.S. Postal Service has been tight-lipped about relocation plans but will host a public discussion about the move at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, in the current post office’s Passport Room.

LAX officials notified USPS officials of construction plans a year ago, airport spokesman Mark Waier said.

“The relocation project will consist of procuring a suitable substitute location, preparing for the new location to serve as a post office and then transitioning the retail services to the new location. The Post Office has not identified any replacement locations at this time,” wrote Post Office leasing specialist Dean Cameron in a Feb. 10 letter.

— Gary Walker