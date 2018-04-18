The Los Angeles Times is Moving to El Segundo

Compiled by Gary Walker

Demand for Silicon Beach office space remains unrelenting, and El Segundo continues to bring high-profile media and technology companies into its fold. Its latest coup: the Los Angeles Times.

Billionaire biotech entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, whose $500-million purchase of the Times from profiteering Chicago-based ownership is expected to clear next month, announced the move to the paper’s staff last Friday. The L.A. Times no longer owns its iconic downtown Los Angeles headquarters — Shiong had to rent the building’s auditorium for the day — and faced a monthly rent hike of $1 million, he told employees.

The new Los Angeles Times newsroom and offices will relocate in June to 2300 Imperial Highway, a renovated eight-story office building (one of several Soon-Shiong owns in El Segundo) at Douglas Street that’s

very visible from the eastbound 105 Freeway. The 120,000-square-foot building will include a retail space and gallery celebrating the paper’s 136-year history, multimedia studios and a childcare center.

The Argonaut confirmed the Times’ new location with El Segundo Mayor Suzanne Fuentes.

“I’m really grateful that the Los Angeles Times now has a local owner. Having a free press is integral to our nation’s freedom, and I think having the Times relocate to El Segundo will do great things for our region and our state,” Fuentes said. “Having the paper of record in El Segundo shows that Dr. Soon-Shiong has confidence in our town, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

El Segundo began the 20th century as an oil refinery outpost before growing into a bedroom community for mid-century aerospace workers, and evolved into the butt of “Tonight Show” and “Sanford and Son” jokes (in part due to the continued industrial presence). With an infusion of economic development over the last decade, El Segundo has reinvented itself as

a charming beach town to the

west and a corporate powerhouse to the east, with e-commerce and communications firms as well as digital startups bolstering the historic aerospace presence.

“The town is changing,” said Fuentes, who was raised in El Segundo. “We consider ourselves to be part of Silicon Beach with the tech companies that are here.”

Culver City Approves Pot Tax; Elects First Black Councilman

Culver City voters overwhelmingly approved taxing new cannabis businesses and elected the city’s first African-American city council member during municipal elections last Tuesday.

Measure A, Culver City’s cannabis initiative to tax gross receipts of both medicinal and recreational marijuana, won in a landslide: 4,512 votes to 812. Tax proceeds are earmarked for public safety, road repairs, and youth or recreation programs. Medical cannabis retailers will pay 5% to 8% and recreational 6% to 10%.

Daniel Lee, a community organizer who in 2016 came within 143 votes of becoming Culver City’s first black councilman, reached that milestone on his second try. In another nail-biter, Lee bested Albert Vera Jr., son of a highly-regarded local merchant and mayor, by 212 votes: 3,335 to 3,123.

Alex Fisch, a lawyer with the state attorney general’s office and a first-time candidate, came in first place among the at-large field with 3,183 votes. He and Lee will fill two seats that opened due to term limits.

Westside Family Health Center Joins Columbine Walkout

Survivors of the Parkland shooting have put out another call for students nationwide to walk out of class in support of gun law reforms, this time on Friday, April 20 — the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting massacre.

In solidarity with student activists, the Westside Family Health Center in Santa Monica will close its Ocean Park Boulevard headquarters between 10 and 10:30 a.m. in a show of solidarity about confronting gun violence, in this case as a public health issue in particular.

“Gun violence is one of the social determents of health, and that’s why we’re joining the students,” said Celia Bernstein, a spokeswoman for the health center. “We recognize that they are the nation’s next leaders and we’re following their lead.”

Students throughout the Westside participated in gun reform walkouts and assemblies on March 16, and the Culver City Unified School District has already announced that students are again planning free speech activities during the day.

Nike’s Go LA 10k Shuts Down the 90 on Sunday Morning

The“Just Do It” slogan also applies to taking over freeways.

The Marina (90) Freeway and a the stretch of Mindanao Way between Glencoe Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard will shut down from 3 to 10 a.m. Sunday, April 22, to accommodate as many as 10,000 participants in Nike’s Go LA 10k.

The event has partnered with Culver City to benefit youth running clubs such as Marathon Kids, Students Run LA and Girls Playa LA, as well as other regional youth initiatives. The race itself begins at 7:30 a.m. with starting points on Slauson Avenue between Sepulveda Boulevard and Bristol Parkway and on Hannum Avenue between Playa Street and Fox Hills Parkway. The course is a loop, so these streets will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Visit nike.com/la for race details.